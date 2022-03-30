Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, the Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.
Over five episodes, released every other week, The Transcript will explore Hogue's case, Oklahoma's Failure to Protect statue, the stories of other women like Rebecca and more. Hear insight from advocates, experts, reporters and more about the Oklahoma law and the policy decisions that have made a case like Rebecca's — and Oklahoma's legal treatment of women and mothers — possible.
Listen to Episode 1 now: