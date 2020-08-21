Little Axe Public Schools will make the temporary switch to virtual learning starting Monday and will cancel all athletics after an unspecified number of staff began showing COVID-19 symptoms.
Little Axe was scheduled to start in-person learning on Monday, but in a Thursday letter to parents, superintendent Jay Thomas said that will no longer be the case. The district will pivot to virtual learning from Aug. 24 through Sep. 8.
“Under recommendation from the Cleveland County Health Department, and out of an abundance of caution, Little Axe Public Schools will be closed to the public beginning Monday, August 24, 2020,” Thomas said in the letter. “This decision has been reached due to an increased number of staff with symptoms of COVID-19 currently.”
The district has begun conducting contact tracing and when the results are finalized, individuals who may have been exposed will be contacted, the letter said.
Students will begin their distance learning on Monday through Google Classroom.
The letter said all 5th-12th grade students should have a laptop and should alert the district if they did not. Little Axe will be distributing technology to younger students as it is available, according to the letter.
Little Axe will also be suspending all athletics until the district returns to in-person learning.
“All athletic activities and other events will be cancelled during this period of time,” the letter said. “Our facilities will be closed to the public as well; this includes all little league activities.”
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.