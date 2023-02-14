Today is Election Day in Cleveland County, and Norman voters have decided whether to support a nearly $354 million school bond proposal and who will fill three seats on the City Council and one position on the Norman Public Schools Board of Education.
Ward 1's new City Councilor is Austin Ball, preliminary election results indicated Tuesday. Ball received 436 votes (51.9%) over incumbent Brandi Studley’s 404 (48.1%).
Ward 3's Kelly Lynn lost his bid for re-election to Bree Montoya with a 7% lead — 1,682 votes (53.1%) — preliminary election results showed. Lynn received 1,488 (46%).
Voters will send Ward 5's incumbent Rarchar Tortorello to a runoff against Michael Nash. Tortorello captured 970 (40%) while Nash picked up 836 (34.4%). Tuccillo split the vote with 618 (25.5%).
Kathleen Kennedy has received 27.37% of the vote and Gary Barksdale has 24.37% of the vote.
Norman Public Schools Board of Education candidates Annette Price and Kathleen Kennedy have advanced to a runoff election. With all 17 precincts reporting, Price finished first with 41.99% of the vote while Kennedy finished second with 28.50% of the vote. Gary Barksdale, kept it close, receiving 26.79% of the vote. Price and Kennedy, district parents with communication backgrounds, will meet in April to decide who replaces Cindy Nashert, who did not seek reelection to the Office 3 position.
With 55 of 55 precincts in, the two NPS School bond elections have passed.
No. 1: Yes, 69% and No, 31%.
No. 2: Yes, 74% and No, 26%.
