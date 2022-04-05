Norman voters elected Larry Heikkila their next mayor, selected Helen Grant to fill the Ward 4 seat and Alex Ruggiers for the Office No. 2 school board seat, and shot down a proposed water rate increase Tuesday.
As results begin to roll in around 7 p.m. Tuesday, keep up with each race's updated tallies below. All below numbers are unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Mayoral race
Mayor Breea Clark and Larry Heikkila are facing off in the runoff for mayor. With 100% precincts reporting, Heikkila has taken the race:
- Clark: 46.61%
- Heikkila: 53.39%
Ward 4 race
Helen Grant and Gale Hobson are vying for the Ward 4 City Council seat in Tuesday's runoff. With 100% of precincts reporting, Grant has taken the seat with the following vote tallies:
- Grant: 54.41%
- Hobson: 45.59%
Norman Public Schools Board of Education Office No. 2
Alex Ruggiers and incumbent Dan Snell are in Tuesday's runoff for a seat on Norman Public Schools' school board. With 100% of precincts reporting, Ruggiers has taken the seat with the following totals:
- Ruggiers: 63.63%
- Snell: 36.37%
Water rate increase
With 100% of precincts reporting, Norman voters shot down the proposed water rate increase:
- For: 45.41%
- Against: 54.59%