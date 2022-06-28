Tuesday’s Primary Election features races for important seats, from U.S. senator to county commissioner.
As preliminary results begin to roll in after polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, check in here for live updates on Oklahoma races. All numbers are unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Governor
Four Republicans and two Democrats are matched up in Tuesday's primary.
Here's how each candidate fares as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, with 1,409 of 1,984 precincts in:
Republicans
- Moira McCabe: 3.22%
- Joel Kintsel: 14.39%
- Kevin Stitt (incumbent): 68.36%
- Mark Sherwood: 14.03%
Democrats
- Connie Johnson: 39.28%
- Joy Hofmeister: 60.72%
U.S. Senator (unexpired term)
With the news that senior U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe will retire at the end of the year, 13 Republicans are running Tuesday to replace him. Democrat Kendra Horn, Libertarian Robert Murphy and Independent Ray Woods will all appear on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot.
Here's how each Republican candidate fares as of 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, with 792 of 1984 precincts in:
- Michael Coibion: 0.42%
- Nathan Dahm: 10.49%
- Jessica Jean Garrison: 1.77%
- Alex Gray: 0.91%
- Randy Grellner: 4.30%
- Luke Holland: 11.43%
- Adam Holley: 0.54%
- Laura Moreno: 1.74%
- Markwayne Mullin: 45.69%
- Scott Pruitt: 5.07%
- Paul Royse: 0.28%
- T.W. Shannon: 16.66%
- John Tompkins: 0.69%
U.S. Senator
Three Republicans and six Democrats are vying for the chance to head to the General Election. Libertarian Kenneth Blevins and Independent Michael Delaney will go straight to the Nov. 8 General Election.
As of 8:30 p.m., both races have been called:
Republicans: The Associated Press has called the race for Incumbent James Lankford.
- Joan Farr: 5.87%
- Jackson Lahmeyer: 25.40%
- James Lankford (incumbent): 68.73%
Democrats: The Associated Press has called the race for Madison Horn.
- Arya Azma: 6.55%
- Dennis Baker: 15.23%
- Jason Bollinger: 17.54%
- Jo Glenn: 13.12%
- Madison Horn: 34.30%
- Brandon Wade: 13.26%
U.S. House District 4 Representative
The Associated Press has called District 4 for incumbent Tom Cole. Cole will face Democrat Mary Brannon in the Nov. 8 General Election.
With 223 of 362 precincts reporting:
- Frank Blacke: 3.19%
- Tom Cole: 69.94%
- James Taylor: 26.87%
House District 44 Representative
Two Democrats are competing in the June 28 primary, while Republican R.J. Harris will head to the Nov. 8 ballots. The HD 44 seat is up for grabs as incumbent Rep. Emily Virgin hits her 2022 term limit.
With 12 of 13 precincts reporting, The Transcript is calling the race for Jared Deck:
- Kate Bierman: 35.11%
- Jared Deck: 64.89%
House District 45 Representative
Two Republicans are facing off in Tuesday's primary for the HD 45 nomination. Incumbent Rep. Merleyn Bell announced this year that she will not run for the HD 45 seat again. Democrat Annie Menz will head straight to the Nov. 8 General Election.
With all precincts reporting, Teresa Sterling has taken the Republican race:
- Dave Spaulding: 48.92%
- Teresa Sterling: 51.08%
House District 46 Representative
Three Republicans are facing off for the HD 46 nomination. Incumbent Rep. Jacob Rosecrants will head straight to the Nov. 8 General Election as the only Democrat in the race.
With 14 of 16 precincts reporting, The Transcript is calling the race for Kendra Wesson:
- Sassan Moghadam: 11.88%
- Nancy Sangirardi: 21.21%
- Kendra Wesson: 66.91%
Cleveland County Commissioner District 1
Two Republican candidates face off Tuesday. Candidate Matthew Peacock will head to Nov. 8 General Election since he is unopposed as an Independent.
Here's how each Republican candidate fares as of 8:45 p.m., with 33 of 36 precincts reporting:
- Rod Cleveland (incumbent): 65.68%
- Ron Henderson: 34.32%
Cleveland County Commissioner District 3
Two Republicans and two Democrats are vying for nominations in Tuesday's District 3 race.
Republicans: With 32 of 32 precincts reporting, Rusty Grissom has defeated incumbent Harold Haralson.
- Rusty Grissom: 53.53%
- Harold Haralson (incumbent): 46.47%
Democrats:
- J.D. Krohmer: 41.84%
- Mona “Mo” Vaughn: 58.16%