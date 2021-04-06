All results for the three Norman races in the April 6 election are in.
See the final unofficial results, provided by the Oklahoma State Election Board, below:
Ward 3 runoff
Unite Norman-backed candidate Kelly Lynn defeated incumbent Alison Petrone in a runoff race for the Norman City Council Ward 3 seat.
With all precincts reporting, the vote tallies are as follows:
Petrone: 47.61% (1,931 votes)
Lynn: 52.39% (2,125 votes)
Street maintenance bond
Norman residents voted to approve a street maintenance bond, okaying more than 150 miles of street renovations through a $27 million ad-valorem bond.
With all precincts reporting, the vote tallies are as follows:
Yes: 66.21% (7,124 votes)
No: 33.79% (3,681 votes)
Norman Public Schools Board of Education Office No. 1
Current NPS board president Dirk O’Hara defeated challenger Pixie Quigley for the board’s Office No. 1 seat.
With all precincts reporting, the vote tallies are as follows:
O'Hara: 58.76% (1,473 votes)
Quigley: 41.24% (1,034 votes)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.