Voters cast their ballots in the Ward 3 race, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at The Cross Church. Norman residents also voted on a street maintenance bond, which will ask voters to approve a minimum of 150 miles of street renovations through a $27 million ad-valorem bond, and on the current NPS board race where Dirk O’Hara faced Pixie Quigley for the board’s Office No. 1 seat. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

All results for the three Norman races in the April 6 election are in.

See the final unofficial results, provided by the Oklahoma State Election Board, below:

Ward 3 runoff

Unite Norman-backed candidate Kelly Lynn defeated incumbent Alison Petrone in a runoff race for the Norman City Council Ward 3 seat.

With all precincts reporting, the vote tallies are as follows:

Petrone: 47.61% (1,931 votes)

Lynn: 52.39% (2,125 votes)

Street maintenance bond

Norman residents voted to approve a street maintenance bond, okaying more than 150 miles of street renovations through a $27 million ad-valorem bond.

With all precincts reporting, the vote tallies are as follows: 

Yes: 66.21% (7,124 votes)

No: 33.79% (3,681 votes)

Norman Public Schools Board of Education Office No. 1 

Current NPS board president Dirk O’Hara defeated challenger Pixie Quigley for the board’s Office No. 1 seat.

With all precincts reporting, the vote tallies are as follows:

O'Hara: 58.76% (1,473 votes)

Quigley: 41.24% (1,034 votes)

 

