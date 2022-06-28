Tuesday’s Primary Election features races for important seats, from U.S. senator to county commissioner.
As preliminary results begin to roll in after polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, check in here for live updates on Oklahoma races. All numbers are unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Governor
Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt will face Democrat Joy Hofmeister in the Nov. 8 general election. Here's how all candidates fared Tuesday:
Republicans
- Moira McCabe: 3.35%
- Joel Kintsel: 14.34%
- Kevin Stitt (incumbent): 69.06%
- Mark Sherwood: 13.26%
Democrats
- Connie Johnson: 39.25%
- Joy Hofmeister: 60.75%
U.S. Senator (unexpired term)
Republican candidates Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon will face off in a runoff. The winner will meet Democrat Kendra Horn, Libertarian Robert Murphy and Independent Ray Woods at the Nov. 8 General Election.
Here's how each Republican candidate fared:
- Michael Coibion: 0.35%
- Nathan Dahm: 11.27%
- Jessica Jean Garrison: 1.71%
- Alex Gray: 0.86%
- Randy Grellner: 4.41%
- Luke Holland: 11.27%
- Adam Holley: 0.52%
- Laura Moreno: 1.84%
- Markwayne Mullin: 43.63%
- Scott Pruitt: 5.04%
- Paul Royse: 0.25%
- T.W. Shannon: 17.54%
- John Tompkins: 0.65%
U.S. Senator
Three Republicans and six Democrats are vying for the chance to head to the General Election. Libertarian Kenneth Blevins and Independent Michael Delaney will go straight to the Nov. 8 General Election.
As of 8:30 p.m., both races have been called:
Republicans: The Associated Press has called the race for Incumbent James Lankford.
- Joan Farr: 5.79%
- Jackson Lahmeyer: 26.38%
- James Lankford (incumbent): 67.83%
Democrats: The Associated Press has called a runoff between Madison Horn and Jason Bollinger.
- Arya Azma: 7.03%
- Dennis Baker: 13.78%
- Jason Bollinger: 16.78%
- Jo Glenn: 12.99%
- Madison Horn: 37.18%
- Brandon Wade: 12.25%
U.S. House District 4 Representative
The Associated Press has called District 4 for incumbent Tom Cole. Cole will face Democrat Mary Brannon in the Nov. 8 General Election.
With 223 of 362 precincts reporting:
- Frank Blacke: 3.24%
- Tom Cole: 69.77%
- James Taylor: 26.99%
House District 44 Representative
With all precincts reporting, Jared Deck has taken the Democratic primary over opponent Kate Bierman. Deck will face Republican R.J. Harris in the Nov. 8 General Election.
- Kate Bierman: 35.45%
- Jared Deck: 64.55%
House District 45 Representative
With all precincts reporting, Teresa Sterling has taken the Republican race. Sterling will face Democrat Annie Menz in the Nov. 8 General Election.
- Dave Spaulding: 48.92%
- Teresa Sterling: 51.08%
House District 46 Representative
With all precincts reporting, Kendra Wesson has taken the Republican primary over two opponents. Wesson will face incumbent Rep. Jacob Rosecrants in the Nov. 8 General Election.
- Sassan Moghadam: 11.88%
- Nancy Sangirardi: 20.53%
- Kendra Wesson: 67.59%
Cleveland County Commissioner District 1
With all precincts reporting, incumbent Rod Cleveland has taken the Republican race. He will face Independent Matthew Peacock in the Nov. 8 General Election.
- Rod Cleveland (incumbent): 66.40%
- Ron Henderson: 33.60%
Cleveland County Commissioner District 3
Two Republicans and two Democrats are vying for nominations in Tuesday's District 3 race.
Republicans: With all precincts reporting, Rusty Grissom has defeated incumbent Harold Haralson.
- Rusty Grissom: 53.53%
- Harold Haralson (incumbent): 46.47%
Democrats: With all precincts reporting, Mo Vaughn has taken the Democratic race.
- J.D. Krohmer: 41.84%
- Mona “Mo” Vaughn: 58.16%