The Transcript will give live election updates for Norman's candidates after the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

8:35 p.m.

State House of Representatives

House District 44

Jared Deck (D): 71.30%

R.J. Harris (R): 28.70%

House District 45

Annie Menz (D): 54.36%

Teresa Sterling (R): 45.36%

House District 46

Jacob Rosecrants (incumbent, D): 54.38%

Kendra Wesson (R): 45.62%

Cleveland County Commissioners

District 1

Matt Peacock (I): 43.05%

Rod Cleveland (incumbent, R): 56.95%

District 3

Mo Vaughn (D): 41.14%

Rusty Grissom (R): 58.86%

District 21 Judge

Michael Tupper: 62.78%

Patrick Crowe: 37.22%

