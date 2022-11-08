The Transcript will give live election updates for Norman's candidates after the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
8:35 p.m.
State House of Representatives
House District 44
Jared Deck (D): 71.30%
R.J. Harris (R): 28.70%
House District 45
Annie Menz (D): 54.36%
Teresa Sterling (R): 45.36%
House District 46
Jacob Rosecrants (incumbent, D): 54.38%
Kendra Wesson (R): 45.62%
Cleveland County Commissioners
District 1
Matt Peacock (I): 43.05%
Rod Cleveland (incumbent, R): 56.95%
District 3
Mo Vaughn (D): 41.14%
Rusty Grissom (R): 58.86%
District 21 Judge
Michael Tupper: 62.78%
Patrick Crowe: 37.22%
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.