Norman's mayoral, Ward 4 and school board races are headed to runoff elections after Tuesday, while Wards 2, 6 and 8 saw outright wins.

The Transcript tracked the results of Norman's mayoral race, races in Wards 2, 4, 6 and 8 and the Norman Public Schools Board of Education race. Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday.  

Below are unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board in Tuesday's races. 

Mayoral race

With no candidate receiving the 50% + 1 of the vote required to outright win the mayoral race, incumbent Mayor Breea Clark and candidate Larry Heikkila will go to an April 5 runoff.

With 100% of precincts reporting, here's how each candidate fared: 

  • Breea Clark: 36.46%
  • Larry Heikkila: 32.01%
  • Nicole Kish: 12.50%
  • Alice Stephenson-Leuck: 0.14%
  • "Midway" Bob Thompson: 18.90%

Ward 2

Incumbent Lauren Schueler will retake the Ward 2 seat over opponent John Argo. With 100% of precincts reporting, here's how both candidates fared: 

  • Argo: 40.84%
  • Schueler: 59.16%

Ward 4

With no candidate receiving the 50% + 1 of the vote required to outright win the Ward 4 race, candidates Helen Grant and Gale Hobson will go to an April 5 runoff. With 8 of 8 precincts reporting, here's the final vote totals for the four Ward 4 candidates: 

  • Teresa Borum: 10.69%
  • Helen Grant: 37.98%
  • Doane Harrison: 17.90%
  • Gale Hobson: 33.43%

Ward 6

Incumbent Elizabeth Foreman has retaken her Ward 6 seat against challenger Alex Torvi. With 100% of precincts reporting, here's how both candidates fared: 

  • Foreman: 53.54%
  • Torvi: 46.46%

Ward 8

Incumbent Matt Peacock has narrowly retaken the Ward 8 seat against challenger Scott Dixon. With 100% of precincts reporting, here's how both candidates fared: 

  • Dixon: 47.54%
  • Peacock: 52.46%

School board

Incumbent Dan Snell and candidate Alex Ruggiers will head to an April 5 runoff for the Norman Public Schools Board of Education Office No. 2 seat. With 100% of precincts reporting, here's how all three board candidates fared:

  • Alex Ruggiers: 45.06%
  • Dan Snell (incumbent): 32.87%
  • Chemise Stancle: 22.07%

 

