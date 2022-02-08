Norman's mayoral, Ward 4 and school board races are headed to runoff elections after Tuesday, while Wards 2, 6 and 8 saw outright wins.
The Transcript tracked the results of Norman's mayoral race, races in Wards 2, 4, 6 and 8 and the Norman Public Schools Board of Education race. Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Below are unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board in Tuesday's races.
Mayoral race
With no candidate receiving the 50% + 1 of the vote required to outright win the mayoral race, incumbent Mayor Breea Clark and candidate Larry Heikkila will go to an April 5 runoff.
With 100% of precincts reporting, here's how each candidate fared:
- Breea Clark: 36.46%
- Larry Heikkila: 32.01%
- Nicole Kish: 12.50%
- Alice Stephenson-Leuck: 0.14%
- "Midway" Bob Thompson: 18.90%
Ward 2
Incumbent Lauren Schueler will retake the Ward 2 seat over opponent John Argo. With 100% of precincts reporting, here's how both candidates fared:
- Argo: 40.84%
- Schueler: 59.16%
Ward 4
With no candidate receiving the 50% + 1 of the vote required to outright win the Ward 4 race, candidates Helen Grant and Gale Hobson will go to an April 5 runoff. With 8 of 8 precincts reporting, here's the final vote totals for the four Ward 4 candidates:
- Teresa Borum: 10.69%
- Helen Grant: 37.98%
- Doane Harrison: 17.90%
- Gale Hobson: 33.43%
Ward 6
Incumbent Elizabeth Foreman has retaken her Ward 6 seat against challenger Alex Torvi. With 100% of precincts reporting, here's how both candidates fared:
- Foreman: 53.54%
- Torvi: 46.46%
Ward 8
Incumbent Matt Peacock has narrowly retaken the Ward 8 seat against challenger Scott Dixon. With 100% of precincts reporting, here's how both candidates fared:
- Dixon: 47.54%
- Peacock: 52.46%
School board
Incumbent Dan Snell and candidate Alex Ruggiers will head to an April 5 runoff for the Norman Public Schools Board of Education Office No. 2 seat. With 100% of precincts reporting, here's how all three board candidates fared:
- Alex Ruggiers: 45.06%
- Dan Snell (incumbent): 32.87%
- Chemise Stancle: 22.07%