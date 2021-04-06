As results for multiple Norman elections roll in Tuesday night, stay updated here with how each race is turning out.
The Transcript will update this story with live results from the Oklahoma State Election board after polls close at 7 p.m. and votes are tallied. Keep reading for results in the Ward 3 runoff race, the street maintenance bond election and the Norman Public Schools Board of Education Office No. 1 race.
Ward 3 runoff
Incumbent Alison Petrone faces candidate Kelly Lynn in a runoff race for the Norman City Council Ward 3 seat, after no candidate received 50 + 1% of the vote in the Feb. 6 election.
5 of 6 precincts reporting:
Petrone: 50.58% (1,616 votes)
Lynn: 49.42% (1,579 votes)
Street maintenance bond
Norman residents are deciding on a street maintenance bond, which asks voters to approve a minimum of 150 miles of street renovations through a $27 million ad-valorem bond.
48 of 50 precincts reporting
Yes: 66.66% (6,047 votes)
No: 33.34% (3,024 votes)
Norman Public Schools Board of Education Office No. 1
Current NPS board president Dirk O’Hara faces Pixie Quigley for the board’s Office No. 1 seat.
16 of 16 precincts reporting:
O'Hara: 58.76% (1,473 votes)
Quigley: 41.24% (1,034 votes)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.