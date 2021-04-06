Voters cast their ballots in the Ward 3 race, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at The Cross Church. Norman residents also voted on a street maintenance bond, which will ask voters to approve a minimum of 150 miles of street renovations through a $27 million ad-valorem bond, and on the current NPS board race where Dirk O’Hara faced Pixie Quigley for the board’s Office No. 1 seat. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)