Local law enforcement and fire agencies are once again hosting an annual chili supper benefiting the Cleveland County Christmas Store, though with one big change.
This year’s event will be drive-through only. Residents can pick up 32 ounces of chili only — about four servings — from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at 111 N. Berry Road. Signs will be in place to help motorists.
A minimum donation of $5 is requested, with all proceeds helping the Christmas Store, a local nonprofit that has allowed eligible low-income families to shop for food, toys and household goods each holiday season for 51 years.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Norman Police Department, 201 W. Gray Street, Building B, or meals can be purchased on the event night.
The 45th annual event is hosted in conjunction with the Norman Police Department, the Norman Fire Department, the OU Police Department and the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin Davis, Christmas Store executive director, said 100% of proceeds the nonprofit receives goes into the community to buy items and food for their clients. Davis said he anticipates an increased need for assistance this year due to employment losses and other factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Typically, The Christmas Store opens eligibility applications in October. Residents who are accepted put in two hours of work at the store in November to receive a shop ticket, which includes a date that they can get items from the store for their households in early December. The store generally helps about 500 households.
Davis said residents are eligible if they make less than 133% of the poverty level and live in Cleveland County. The Christmas Store director said he thanks those involved in the chili supper.
“It really helps people know what the Christmas Store is about. We’ve about giving back to our community, and a lot of people don’t know what it is,” he said, adding that the nonprofit is 100% volunteer and relies on community donations.
Norman Police Sgt. Jeffrey Casillas said the decision to use a drive-through model this year was made this summer in the middle of the pandemic. Runners wearing masks and gloves will come through the drive-through just north of Main Street and deliver chili to residents, who will remain in their vehicles, he said.
Norman Fire Capt. Jason Rogers said the event typically has about 40 volunteers, including some residents in the community. However, this year’s event will only include a few resident volunteers.
Rogers said the chili supper has always had enough volunteers, and this year they had to tell some regular volunteers that the amount of helpers was being reduced due to the pandemic.
“Some of them expected to be part of it and help. This year kept us from being able to use that help. We want everybody to come back next year, for sure,” Rogers said.
In previous years, Casillas said chips and chili garnishes were offered, but it has been reduced to chili only this year for smoother to-go deliveries.
Numerous community partners help yearly with the event, he said, including the Hal Smith Restaurant Group, Cisco, Sodexo, Norman Public Schools, O’Connell’s, Ray’s BBQ and The Mont. The partners provide supplies, ingredients and chili meat; Sodexo and NPS allow use of their facility.
“The community partnering together on something like this is what makes communities work and work together and make them stronger,” Casillas said.
Casillas encouraged residents to drive by for some chili and help the Christmas Store.
“This year is more important than any of the previous years due to the pandemic and folks being out of work, and things of that nature,” he said. “There are folks who sometimes do have a difficult time providing Christmas for their families, be it meals or toys for children, so I would hate to see any child go without anything for Christmas. So them being around for so long and this being the 45th chili supper says a lot about our community as a whole and how we support each other and help each other out.”
For more information about the chili supper, call Casillas at 366-5267 or Rogers at the fire department at 292-9780.
To donate to The Christmas Store, visit christmas-store.org/donate or send a donation via mail to The Christmas Store, P.O. Box 256, Norman, OK 73070.
