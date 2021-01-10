Multiple local agencies are collaborating to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Norman this week.
Classen Urgent Care, the City of Norman, Norman Regional EMS and the Cleveland County Health Department are hosting a free vaccine POD from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the 12th Avenue Recreation Center. The clinic will vaccinate 120 local seniors ages 65 and up.
Registration for the POD opened Thursday evening, and the spots were filled within 20 minutes, Norman Recreation Superintendent Jason Olsen said. However, the hope is that Wednesday’s POD will be the first of many local opportunities for the city to vaccinate residents.
“We’ve built a promising partnership, and we’re feeling good about having future [vaccination clinics],” Olsen said. “We’re hoping we could eventually have one or two events like this on a weekly basis at different rec centers around town. … The second one could be coming very soon. As soon as we have the details, we will put them out.”
The plan to host PODs in Norman came together early last week, Olsen said, after Mayor Breea Clark asked the Parks and Recreation Department to discuss hosting PODs in Norman with the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The city and health department eventually partnered with Classen Urgent Care, an official distributor of the vaccine with the health department.
Dr. Hussein Torbatti, a Classen Urgent Care physician, said the urgent care has distributed over 600 vaccines in Cleveland County in the last two weeks.
“We’ve had a very good relationship with the Cleveland County Health Department, and two weeks ago, we were provided with the vaccine — first for our employees, and then we received our own shipment of 1,000 for every two weeks,” Torbatti said. “The caveat was we were to help Cleveland County get caught up on their Stage 1 and vaccinate first responders.”
Torbatti said they will gauge the success of Wednesday’s POD to determine how many PODs they can host in the future.
He said future PODs also depend on the amount of vaccine doses and staff available.
“I am going to do my best to have more [PODs],” Torbatti said. “I have already contacted some of my old friends in the medical field who have retired. They are volunteering their time to help us out, which is going to be very, very helpful. I just hope that other clinics and hospital systems start doing the same. If we all start doing these once a week, we could get a lot of people vaccinated.”
Olsen said different local recreation centers provide them the space they need to maintain social distancing and vaccinate as many people as possible. The current focus is to vaccinate vulnerable residents and seniors 65 and older, Olsen said.
“In a year where you feel like you’ve had so many defeats, to be able to have a step in the right direction, it’s definitely a victory for us to work with the city and the state and for us to be able to offer these to our residents,” Olsen said. “We consider this a victory, and we’re hoping to have many other victories in the future.”
Torbatti said Classen Urgent Care also is vaccinating Cleveland County residents ages 65 and older, first responders, health care providers and other priority groups who have not received vaccinations. Residents can schedule an appointment by emailing covidvaccine@classenurgentcare.com.
For more information on Wednesday’s POD, visit normanok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.