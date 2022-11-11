Norman’s American Legion has stood at 710 E. Main St. since the 1930s. Thanks to an influx of cash, it will continue serving the community and its veterans by making some much-needed improvements to its building.
Cleveland County Commissioners presented a $330,000 check to Post 88 Commander Ernest Martin on Thursday at The Well.
The money comes from a $4 million fund set aside by the county for nonprofit organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic via American Rescue Plan Act dollars, District 1 County Commissioner Rod Cleveland said.
Martin said the organization’s gratitude was “inconceivable.”
“On behalf of the American Legion and hundreds of veterans, service members and veterans’ families we serve each year, we are deeply grateful for the ongoing support from our county leaders and the community,” he said.
“We won’t let you down. I honestly have no way of telling you how much thanks that we have for you, It’s just inconceivable for me still, that we’re getting these funds.”
Martin said the funds will be used to make the building “fully functional” again, with structural wiring as just one improvement that has been needed.
Finance Director Joe Gil said the building has been in need of repairs for many years.
“The building is so old,” he said. “We’re really pleased and looking forward to this building being here another 50 years.”
The legion’s Veteran Service Officers help veterans file claims for benefits every Monday without an appointment, Gil said.
The officers are accredited so claims are filed and fulfilled more quickly, said legion Veteran Service Officer Cheryl Cooper, who is retired from the U.S. Air Force.
“We can track it (the application) and see when there’s problems, and then catch them and deal with them before they become difficult,” she said.
Service officers can quickly process claims “in 60 days and it used to take years to get a response back,” Gil said.
The ceremony also served to kick off an official county campaign to honor veterans for Veterans Day with “Operation Green Light,” said District 2 Cleveland County Commissioner Harold Haralson.
The courthouse will be lit with green lights to show support for veterans, he said. Haralson is a U.S. Navy veteran.
“Through our partnership with American Legion Post 88 and other veterans organizations, and by shining the green light, we’re expressing our profound gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions our veterans and their families made on the battlefield, at home,” Haralson said.
Residents are encouraged to install a green light in or outside their homes so “our veterans will know they are seen, appreciated, and supported,” he said.
Thursday’s check was the latest award of ARPA money to local organizations.
The county presented $500,000 on Oct. 25 to the Virtue Center, a nonprofit that serves those with substance and gambling addiction.
Commissioners continue to award funds are based public feedback which asked the county to focus on “people, infrastructure and the economy,” District 2 County Commissioner Darry Stacy said.
