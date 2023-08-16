Local attorney Stan Ward file a motion to recuse Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice James Winchester, citing a string of accusations that personal connections to supporters of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s newest plans preclude him from being objective in a lawsuit.
Ward’s Open Meeting Act lawsuit win was overturned by the high court on May 31, but a filing Wednesday suggested Winchester should never have decided the case. It remains active before justices after he filed a petition for rehearing, which he now asks fellow justices to consider without Winchester’s involvement.
In his petition to the court, Ward claimed the justice’s wife, Susan Winchester, is an open supporter of OTA’s $5 billion, 15-year ACCESS plan – a plan that will run through Ward’s own property and numerous others in east Norman.
Susan Winchester has served for 10 years on the State Chamber’s research arm, “Research Institute for Economic Development,” which has endorsed the ACCESS plan and previous turnpike expansion plans, Ward’s motion reads.
“It is undeniable that the State Chamber and the Oklahoma City and Tulsa Chambers has been, by far, the biggest advocate for expansion of Oklahoma’s turnpike system, as reflected by the Oklahoma Academy’s Moving Forward piece, which the state chamber produced under Mrs. Winchester’s leadership,” Ward wrote.
Online publications about Susan Winchester indicate her service with Oklahoma Academy, formerly known as the Oklahoma Academy for State Goals, as early as 2013, The Transcript found. The academy conducts town halls and listening sessions in communities across the state to ascertain its needs and goals.
Its 2013 publication, “Moving Oklahoma: Improving our Transportation Infrastructure,” contained recommendations to support “improved efficiencies and collaborations” for turnpikes to “yield, greater productivities for all who use them.”
While the report recommended a streamlined toll collection system with other states and the Pike Pass system, it did not specify additional turnpikes to complete the loop of existing toll roads around the state.
The report’s recommendation was to “Coordinate planning with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, so the system compliments, rather than competes with, other state highways,” the report reads.
Winchester was named in the report as a participant. According to its website, the Research Institute for Economic Development is part of the State Chamber of Commerce and since 2022 has been housed within the chamber’s foundation.
According to a biography of her career published on the University of Central Oklahoma’s website in 2021, she is listed as president of the institute.
In a second claim, Ward wrote that he recently learned Justice and Susan Winchester are neighbors in a duplex owned by “former OTA board member, Gregory Carlton (Carl) Gibson.”
Gibson identified himself in a column provided to the Oklahoman, dated March 7, 2023, which contained his support for OTA, according to the newspaper’s website.
“Although it seems probable that Mr. Gibson may be a longtime friend of the Winchesters and/or that he may have bought a duplex as a result of being apprised of the buying opportunity from the Winchesters, those are mere assumptions,” Ward’s motion reads. “What is not an assumption is the simple fact that Gibson and the Winchesters are neighbors in very close quarters – namely the very same duplex.”
The land documents were provided to the court as proof, but were sealed to avoid the accusation of “doxxing,” the motion indicated. The Transcript obtained Oklahoma County land records and confirmed the pair are neighbors.
Susan Winchester has previously addressed potential conflicts of interest to Oklahoma State University for an oral history interview, while she served as a state lawmaker in 2007.
“But there’s not really been much conflict,” the document quoted Winchester. “I think there were two times that he excused himself from a case because I’d been involved with the legislation. Out of several years there’s not much conflict.”
Calls to Susan Winchester were not returned by press time.
