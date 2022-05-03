An attorney plans to sue the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority ahead of its plans to begin spending millions in bond funds to commence environmental and engineering studies.
The OTA announced in February its $5 billion, 15-year plan, Advancing Connecting Communities and Economies Safely Statewide [ACCESS].
The plan includes two new proposed toll roads in Norman — one in east Norman in the Lake Thunderbird Watershed, which will extend from the Kickapoo Turnpike south to Purcell, and a second to connect Moore, Norman and Oklahoma City along Indian Hills Road.
The OTA board approved $200 million in bonds to be spent on engineering and environmental impact studies, which begins ACCESS Oklahoma, but the proposal must be approved by the bond oversight council. The council’s next meeting is Wednesday, May 4 at 10 a.m.
In a letter to the Council of Bond Oversight last Monday, local attorney Elaine Dowling argued turnpike projects were authorized by state statute in 1987, but the authorization language does not describe the one planned in east Norman and therefore is not authorized in state statute.
Dowling asked the council not to approve the OTA’s $200 million line of credit.
She quoted state law in her letter which describes an Oklahoma City Outer Loop expressway system that runs “south and east to I-35 in the vicinity of Moore and Norman, then extending east and north of I-40 east of Tinker Field, then extending north to the Turner Turnpike to complete the Outer Loop,” the law reads.
“This section authorizes a turnpike that extends no further south than the vicinity of Moore and Norman, at which point moves east and north to I-40 east of Tinker Field,” Dowling wrote. “The proposed Southern Extension terminates at I-35 just north of Purcell — almost 20 miles further south, in a different county and crossing at least three other towns [Noble, Slaughterville and Goldsby].”
She said there was “no way” the proposed Southern Extension is in state statute nor could the words “in the vicinity” of Norman in any way describe Purcell because it is “20 miles” outside the city.
Dowling stated in her letter that issuing the $200 million line of credit, which would later be refinanced with bonds, would begin a process that would be difficult to reverse because the Southern Extension is the only one that “can be expected to generate new revenue.”
“If this council allows OTA to access the requested line of credit, and the court system agrees with the arguments in this objection that the Southern Extension may not be legally built, then the next question becomes how much of ACCESS Oklahoma can be supported without the toll revenue from the Southern Extension, and will the expected bond refinance of this line of credit materialize?” she wrote.
Dowling also cautioned the council in her letter that if litigation is in process, it should not approve the OTA’s request.
“Final approval must be accompanied by a letter from the issuer’s attorney stating that there is no litigation pending or threatened relating to outstanding or proposed obligations or the issuer’s authority to enter into any agreements necessary to complete the proposed transaction,” she wrote. “As of the date of the hearing on this matter a [lawsuit] Petition will have been filed in the Cleveland County District Court or be in the final stages of preparation seeking a judicial determination that, among other things, the South Extension is not authorized by statute.”
The Council’s agenda includes discussion and possible action on the OTA’s plans to secure $200 million in a line of credit. A call to the council’s Deputy Director Andrew Messer was not returned.
Comment from the OTA was not immediately available.
Oklahoma Senator Mary Boren, D-Norman, expressed her concern with the authorization language in state law in a prepared statement Friday.
“It’s important that we demand that the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority obey statutory authority when asking to spend $5 billion over the next 15 years on projects that would displace thousands of Oklahomans and hundreds of homes and businesses,” Boren said. “Before we start making plans to build new turnpikes, we need to make sure OTA is obeying the laws that give citizens reasonable notice of projects.”
Boren also introduced a senate resolution last month to trigger an audit of the OTA by the state auditor.
The audit probe would determine the payoff schedule for bonds and a date when the OTA could turn over toll roads to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation as allowed by state law.
Resistance among Norman residents and some lawmakers has built since the OTA’s announcement. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, introduced Senate Bill 1610, which passed the Senate and House of Representatives and could be signed into law by the Governor.
The bill would codify required environmental impact studies that must be completed before bonds could be issued.
Residents have protested the OTA’s plans at the state capitol and public meetings and have formed grass groups to resist the planned expansion in Norman.