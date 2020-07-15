Some Norman businesses are grappling with how to properly enforce the City Council's new mandatory mask ordinance.
The City Council approved an ordinance on July 7 that requires the public to wear face coverings or masks while inside businesses, such as retail and grocery stores, hotels, hair salons, and other places where goods or services are exchanged. The public must also wear masks while frequenting drive-through and curbside businesses.
The ordinance was approved in response to rising COVID-19 cases across the state and Norman. There are 22,813 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 781 in Norman as of Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The ordinance is set to expire on Nov. 30.
According to the ordinance, businesses are required to display signs near entrances for employees and customers to inform them of the mask mandate. Businesses face up to a $500 fine if they refuse to comply
While some businesses have already started enforcing it, others are more apprehensive.
Shelley Cox, CEO of Cayman’s Clothiers Inc. said she has not had any trouble with the city mandate, and said it has been a part of the store policy for patrons and employees since May 1.
“We are very fortunate that our customers totally respect it and haven’t given us any issues with it,” Cox said. “It’s also a matter of comfort level, and I have customers that say, ‘I’m coming to your store because you require masks.’”
Cox is firm with the policy, but said she is happy to accommodate customers through other options such as curbside and delivery service.
“We haven’t had anyone who was defiant, and I am grateful for that,” Cox said. “Our policy is our policy, and we will not back down from that.”
Jerry Hatter, owner of Balfour of Norman, said he doesn’t feel like it’s his place to enforce the mandate strictly.
“It could potentially create an unsafe situation for some of my employees,” Hatter said. “I don’t want some college kid I have employed to have to tell someone they can’t come into the store.”
Sullivan Newman, manager of Corkscrew Wine & Spirits, said their store is complying with the ordinance by displaying signs near the entrance. However, he is hesitant to strictly enforce customers to wear a mask while shopping
“There have been people coming in complaining about someone telling them they have to wear a mask,” Newman said. “Most are on board with it, but there is still (a) handful that aren’t.”
Newman said some of those customers continue shopping without a mask, but the business hasn’t resorted to asking them to leave or calling the police.
“We haven’t refused service, but if it turns out we could get fined for serving (non-compliant patrons), we will obviously set up some precautions that they won’t be allowed in without a mask,” Newman said.
Annahlyse Meyer, Norman chief communications officer, said businesses are expected to begin complying with the ordinance, but the city is still focused on informing businesses about how to comply. Meyer said businesses need to begin displaying signs outside their businesses about the ordinance, which are available for download at the city’s website at coronavirus.normanok.org.
The City Council accepted an anonymous donation of $60,000 during Tuesday’s meeting for the purchase of 100,000 protective masks, which will be available primarily for businesses to give to customers who aren’t wearing a mask, Meyer said.
Fire Chief Travis King said Tuesday the masks will hopefully be available later this week, and the plan is to make them available for businesses and residents for free at fire stations 1, 5, 8, 9.
Customers could also be fined if their refusal to wear a face covering becomes another offense, such as trespassing or disturbing the peace, Meyer said.
“The reason the council chose to do the ordinance this way is that it gives a framework that the public and police are already familiar with,” Meyer said. “It’s not creating a new enforcement mechanism. It’s enforced under mechanisms that already exist.”
Sarah Jensen, spokesperson for the Norman Police Department, said if an individual refuses to wear a mask at a business that has proper signage, the employee can call law enforcement and make a report.
“We will respond and start with education, ultimately, with the hope that people will follow the procedures that are in place,” Jensen said.
