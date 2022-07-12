Norman residents can help a local nonprofit pay for tiny homes for the unhoused by entering their car in an annual show this month.
Canadian River Cruisers’ 10th annual Food & Shelter Car Show will kick off Saturday morning July 23 at Andrews Park, 201 W. Daws St.
For $25, anyone can enter their car, classic or new during the show’s registration period from 8 to 11 a.m.
Judging begins at 11:30 a.m., with 30 class categories and two trophies for each one. Trophies will be presented for best of show, Norman Police and Norman Fire picks, mayor’s pick, Food & Shelter pick and kids’ pick.
The partnership between the Norman Veteran Center, Food & Shelter and the Car Club has helped countless unhoused citizens over the past 13 years. The club has donated more than $120,000 to Food and Shelter.
The 2021 show raised $26,000, and club president Dave Saunders hopes for similar success this year.
Like every event the club makes an appearance at, here’s sure to be some eye-catching classic and new sports cars, ranging from 50s Chryslers and 60s Mustangs to newer corvettes.
Food and Shelter executive director April Doshier said the event is a fun way for the Canadian River Cruisers to help those in need, and that it’s grown over the last decade into quite the auto showcase.
Even if someone doesn’t have a car they deem worthy of showing off, Doshier encourages everyone who enjoys cars to come and look at the various entries.
“It’s going to be a pretty amazing car show,” Doshier said. “We want to get as many Norman citizens out to support the cars in the show and buy a hot dog to help us raise a little bit more money.”
Doshier said the need for supportive and affordable housing has grown, and the show is part of the community effort to further establish that support.
“We’re always so grateful when groups believe in our work enough to do projects or events like this. It’s a lot of work on behalf of the car club, and it just means a great deal to us,” Doshier said.