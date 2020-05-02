Members of the central Oklahoma Chinese community have stepped up and donated PPE supplies to the Norman Regional Health System and other local health care entities as its healers treat patients in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to hospital foundation officials.
More than 20,000 N95 masks, face shields, goggles, gloves, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and rubbing alcohol have been given to hospitals with the bulk of it going to Norman Regional, Griffin Memorial and OU affiliated hospitals.
In addition, they have raised nearly $40,000 to buy additional PPE. Some have donated items from their own homes to the cause.
“We live in Oklahoma. We are raising our families here,” said Dr. Qiong Wang, president of the local Share and Grow Association and an OU business college faculty member. “We want to protect our home. We are socially distant but we are spiritually connected."
Wang said many of the stories she heard from health care professionals were heartbreaking.
"We wanted to do something for the community,” she said.
The association, with most of its members with OU affiliations, was founded to support educational and cultural pursuits following the 2018 Oklahoma teachers strike. The organization’s leadership reached out to members and others in the Chinese community for donations in the past few months. Members and non-members alike responded with cash gifts and PPE products, many from their own homes.
Besides Norman Regional, the donations have gone to nearly a dozen other hospitals including OU entities in Oklahoma City, nursing homes in Oklahoma City, Norman and Edmond, clinics, first responders and community organizations like Meals on Wheels and the Women’s Resource Center. They are looking for others in need, such as area nursing homes and home health providers.
Share member Dr. Tingting Gu, president of the Oklahoma Microscopy Society, said many of the organization’s members have family in China who have lived through the pandemic. Even though Oklahoma has had relatively fewer cases than anticipated, our death rate is higher than New York City’s rate.
“We have a great community,” she said. "I feel like everybody’s been supporting each other. We want to protect our front-line health care workers. Many of us have family in China so we’ve been through this.”
Additionally, Share member Dr. Penghe Qiu, a research assistant professor in OU’s Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, reached out to fellow alumni from the University of Science and Technology of China. They were gathering items to send to U.S. hospitals and he submitted Norman Regional as a candidate.
“They sent about 1,000 surgical masks,” he said. “They did more work in other states but they did include Norman in the donations.”
“A lot of people want to do something but they don’t know where to donate,” Qiu said. “With this they know where it’s going."
Locally, the Trinity Chinese Fellowship and the Southern Oklahoma Chinese Baptist Church also donated masks to Norman Regional.
Besides the adult members of Share and Grow, children are learning empathy and charity. A “Paint to Care” youth art contest hopes to encourage 1,000 art submissions from all area youth regardless of ethnicity.
“We also want to create opportunities for our kids. They are part of society and they can give back,” said Wang.
Submissions can be made online at Sharegrow.org. Besides involving children, the contest aims to be a source of inspiration for frontline healthcare workers.
“All of them are really stressed and this is our way of saying thank you to them,” Gu said.
Additionally, members have made and distributed more than 1,000 cloth masks.
“We’re all here in the U.S. but we are all helping each other,” said Gu. “We are not being blocked by borders."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.