The Green Team at University Lutheran Church in Norman spent Friday afternoon condensing styrofoam in an effort to reduce the environmental footprint.
In the church parking lot, 914 Elm St., University of Oklahoma freshman Braelon Palmer loaded trash bags full of expanded polystyrene into a 900-pound densifier machine on a 12-foot trailer.
Palmer is a member of the Green Team and co-president of the university Styro-Home Club that collects styrofoam for repurposing and densifying.
“With my major being environmental sustainability, I was looking at avenues to incorporate that major and find ways where I can make the earth more sustainable and clean for everybody,” he said.
Styrofoam is non-biodegradable and non-recyclable. According to Washington University, Styrofoam takes 500 years to decompose; it cannot be recycled, so the Styrofoam cups dumped in landfills are there to stay.
According to the Green Team, the foam contains benzene and ethylene, carcinogens that can make their way into waterways and have disastrous effects on our health.
When Gary Gress, one of Palmer’s professors, told him about the efforts on campus to minimize styrofoam waste, he quickly became interested.
“I got to meet with the founder of Styro-Home, Anna Boals. She kind of sat me down and just basically told me everything about it, and I fell in love with it,” Palmer said. “I want to be hands on, and I want to see the benefits of me helping the earth, so this is a great opportunity.”
Palmer said the Styro-Home Club sets up boxes around campus for styrofoam collection.
“We have a group of students that collect it across Sarkeys (fitness center), the library or Couch Center, and bring it here, clean it up, then we’re able to break it down,” he said.
The Green Team’s densifier is the only mobile machine in the state.
The community can bring foam to the Styro-Station area in the lot, located on College Avenue behind the church, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The first room inside the church is filled with bags and stacks of styrofoam. Cups and to-go food containers make up a large portion of the styrofoam in the room.
Utilizing their mobile capability, the team partnered with libraries around central Oklahoma to host collection and densifying events.
Volunteers with the Green Team dump the bags of styrofoam into the machine that melts it into a four-foot long dense log. Cathy Bowden, Green Team chair, said heat releases the air from styrofoam, which is 95% air.
“We’re left with 5% plastic, or polystyrene,” Bowden said. “It turns into goo, and the inside of the machine shapes it into a four-inch wide cylinder.”
Since they purchased the machine in 2021, Bowden said team members condensed over 7,000 pounds into logs, which are stored at a warehouse owned by the Oklahoma Geological Survey.
The team operates the densifier every eight to 10 days.
“Our capacity has grown to that point,” Bowden said. “We’d love to grow more so we could get more of the toxic stuff out of the landfill.”
Bowden said they’re looking for a plastics recycler that will sell and transport the foam to manufacturers who make new items from recycled foam.
“We’ve already condensed 1,000 pounds this year,” she said.
Bowden hopes locals bring clean styrofoam to the Cleveland County Fairgrounds on April 15, where the Green Team will have a demonstration and educational event during the Master Gardeners annual Plant Sale and Garden Party.
To increase participation, the Green Team has coordinated with other churches in the area, including McFarlin Memorial; First Christian; First Presbyterian; St. Thomas Moore; and St. Martin’s Episcopal.
The team also has a “major partnership” with the Pioneer Library System, including the Moore, Norman, Purcell, Shawnee, Blanchard and Newcastle libraries.
Bowden and husband Doug Bowden said they’re passionate about hosting regular events to densify the foam because humans are “stewards of the earth.”
“We think it’s important to continue this, because there’s still as much styrofoam in production or more than ever before,” Doug Bowden said. “We have to do this to keep it from going into the landfills — that’s our only alternative.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.