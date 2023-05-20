In the last decade, monarch butterfly populations have plummeted at an alarming rate. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature has classified them as endangered.
Monarch butterflies migrate annually. Their populations are measured in Mexico each winter. Scientists measure the total forest area occupied by overwintering monarch colonies. Nine colonies were located this winter season covering a total area of 2.10 hectares. This is about 5 acres.
Pause for a moment and think about that.
It’s troubling to think all the eastern Monarch butterflies of North America can fit onto the equivalent of a big Norman home lot. Their winter colonies used to cover square miles.
This is a 26% decrease from the previous season according to Okies for Monarchs (okiesformonarchs.org.) They are a statewide group of 40+ organizations working together to ensure thriving Oklahoma Monarch migrations for generations to come — which is looking quite dicey right now.
Scott Peake is a warrior — a POLLINATOR WARRIOR. His particular interest and area of expertise is the Monarch butterfly and their source of life — the milkweed. He’s widely considered Norman’s “go to” milkweed expert. He is not only knowledgeable, he is accessible and he puts his muscle where his mouth is.
Most of his spare time in the spring is spent cultivating, planting or transplanting milkweed in public spaces.
Milkweeds are the singular plant on which monarch butterflies lay their eggs. Once hatched, caterpillars feed exclusively on milkweed.
Tim Vermillion was hired as Norman’s first City Forester. He recently moved on to another job but not without leaving his mark on the urban wildlife habitat of Norman. He is not only passionate about trees but also pollinators.
Tim helped organize milkweed plantings in Sutton Wilderness among other parks in Norman pre-COVID. Groups like the Master Gardeners and the Sierra Club of Norman assisted him. He helped design a Norman specific pollinator seed mix at Johnston seed company (johnstonseed.com) in Enid to be used where pollinator seeding is needed in our town.
Vonceil Harmon is a biologist with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. She is an environmental and right of way management expert that always has pollinator habitat preservation and creation in the back of her mind. She’s been the lead expert in creating habitat for pollinators at the I-35/Highway 9 interchange in south Norman.
The last couple of weeks we have read on the editorial pages of the Transcript about what’s wrong with Norman. The Pollinator Warriors are what’s right with Norman.
Monarchs spend their summers in the northern United States and southern Canada. They spend their winters in Mexico. They’re a more colorful version of a “snow bird.”
At the end of summer their migration funnels them down the middle of the country roughly following I-35. To quote Pat Green they are “Southbound 35” every fall right thru Norman.
The Pollinator Warriors realize Norman’s unique role and opportunity to preserve the Monarch Butterfly.
The Warriors also realize the importance of pollinators in general.
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) says, “without pollinators, the human race and all of earth’s terrestrial ecosystems would not survive.” Huh?
What’s up with the Department of Agriculture being so blunt?
THE HUMAN RACE WOULD NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT POLLINATORS!
The Pollinator Warriors know this. I suppose this is one of the many reasons why they are so passionate. This is why they are WARRIORS!
I like surviving. I’m also particularly fond of the idea of my six grand kids surviving. I’m obsessed with those little gals and guys!
Are you wondering why pollinators are important? According to the USDA, of the 1,400 crop plants grown around the world, i.e., those that produce all of our food and plant-based industrial products, almost 80% require pollination by animals i.e. pollinators.
Monarch Butterflies and other pollinators are also sentinel animals. Sentinel animals are used to detect risks to humans by providing advance warning of a danger, particularly when it comes to the environment. Decreasing Monarch numbers is a warning to us.
So what are pollinators? They are insects primarily, but can be other animals as well. When you hear pollinator think of bees, moths, butterflies, birds, and bats. That’s to name a few.
The Pollinator Warriors of Norman are quietly making a difference. Because of their advocacy, we have concerted efforts by the City of Norman, civic groups and volunteers to increase pollinator habitat.
Increasing pollinator habitat has other added benefits. Pollinator habitat beautifies Norman. Look around on your drive to work, school or shopping. Our roadways are blooming with varieties of beautiful wildflowers right now.
Purple Prairie Clover, Black-eyed Susan, Indian Blanket, Antelope Milkweed, Purple Vetch, Queen Anne’s Lace and Goldenrod among many others are blooming. They provide valuable nutrition to pollinators so they can do their job of feeding the world.
Their beauty also improves our mental health. Everyone knows we need to be paying more attention to our mental health.
City Council is in the middle of balancing a budget right now. Every city councilor should like pollinator plots because they save us money! Wildflower gardens are less expensive to maintain than Bermuda grass i.e. less mowing.
Norman is full of Pollinator Warriors. We’ve recognized three but the good of Norman knows the importance of pollinators and there is a lot of good in Norman. So be thoughtful in your plantings, gardening, use of insecticides/pesticides, along with mowing. Humanity, pollinators and the Pollinator Warriors will appreciate it.
