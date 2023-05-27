When the One Norman Visioning Task Force adjourns its final session next week, members will end six weeks of effort, reimagining what Norman could look like in the future. A lot of hard work and effort went into the process, and many are relieved it’s finally over.
But for the vision they are helping to create, this is only the beginning. Unlike other reports that live finite lives and soon find their way to some dusty shelf in an out-of-the-way corner, the One Norman Vision will be an active, living document.
It will be a reference, projecting community aspirations that will be relevant 10 to 20 years into the future. And that’s encouraging for a town with so many indications of stagnation and unfulfilled potential.
The Norman Economic Development Coalition (NEDC) initiated the One Norman visioning process after conducting a communitywide assessment that revealed a pervasive lack of cohesiveness and a limited vision for the community’s future. In a nutshell, the study found that Norman had lost its identity. That’s why NEDC President and Chief Executive Officer Lawrence McKinney turned to the people to help define the community’s vision and to reestablish its identity. He called on the Oklahoma Academy for State Goals to facilitate, and he created a 36-member steering committee of community stalwarts from all corners of Norman to help put the One Norman visioning initiative together.
Once the Task Force finalizes its aspirational goals for education, quality of life, infrastructure, economy, government, and private sector leadership, McKinney and his team will create a draft vision for the community to review at a town hall meeting July 12. A final vision will be produced and disseminated in August, but that will not be the finish line for One Norman. It will be more like a commencement. With a vision document reflecting the values, aspirations, and goals of a genuine cross section of the community, Norman will finally have the seeds it needs to grow the identity and direction it must have to chart its course for the future.
And McKinney will begin that journey through a collaborative implementation process encompassing the entire community. The first step will be at city hall, where McKinney will place the visioning document before the Norman City Council for formal adoption. But he won’t stop there. He and his team will submit the visioning document to the Cleveland County Commission, the University of Oklahoma, and the Moore Norman Technology Center, which have all joined the city as One Norman’s Founding Visioning Partners.
When planting for the future, there must be many seeds, and they should be sewn far and wide, so the NEDC will reach way beyond the founding partners. They will reach out to private and public sector organizations of all kinds as well as individuals, asking for their endorsement of the One Norman Vision.
Those who agree to also be Vision Partners will establish benchmarks in the implementation of applicable aspects of the vision and they will report progress to the community each year.
Imagine the impact the One Norman initiative could make if its cadre of Vision Partners included organizations such as Norman Public Schools, Norman Regional Health Systems, the Norman Chamber, Visit Norman, local businesses, the United Way of Norman, Rotary Clubs, Lions Clubs, neighborhood associations, and other civic, nonprofit, and private organizations across Norman.
There could be dozens or even hundreds of organizations, businesses, and government bodies all pulling in the same direction, toward an aspirational vision that was born through consensus from a diverse and representative body.
Norman’s identity is at stake, and the rich community spirit we used to celebrate years ago could be back within our reach. Because of One Norman, we will soon have a vision that is clear, tangible, and authenticated by a cross section of life experiences, values, and perspectives.
Norman has an opportunity to turn around, set an example for other communities to follow and even make history. Will One Norman’s Vision live, or will it be stacked on a dusty shelf with so many other forgotten initiatives? That question is up to us to decide.
