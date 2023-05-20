It’s not every day that people get a chance to overhaul their own community, but a diverse group of Norman residents has begun the process of doing just that.
Never mind Norman’s 134 years of history. Let bygones be bygones, as they say, because members of the One Norman Visioning Task Force have some radical ideas about the direction Norman should go from here.
And, after three weeks of talking, they’re starting to mean business, and the things they’re saying could leave an indelible mark for generations to come.
Who ever heard of such a thing?
Communities are always changing, but those shifts are usually caused by economic forces, government decisions, social trends, or some type of developmental encroachment.
Rabble rousers aren’t allowed to just grab the levers of change with their bare hands and start yanking on them. But that’s what this task force has been doing every Wednesday night, and they’re smiling while they’re doing it.
After two weeks of studying a sobering collection of social and demographic benchmarks as well as a conflicted survey on Norman’s quality of life, members are starting to speak up with their own ideas about where Norman must go, and no one is thinking small.
Divided into five groups of 20 to 25, the task force sat down this week for two and a half hours to record their aspirational visions of a vibrant, prosperous, attractive, and livable Norman.
They focused on quality of life, education, and economic development.
Some members said they wanted Norman to be known as the very best community in the state for education.
Kindergarten through 12th grade, higher education, career tech, everything was on the table.
They want to recruit the best teachers, pay them top dollar, and give students the best facilities for learning.
And there were many other aspirations beyond that.
They also said Norman should be known as a recreational destination for the entire state, providing places for people to enjoy fun, healthy activities.
There should be a variety of vibrant venues, offering opportunities to hike, ride bikes, listen to music, enjoy the arts, restaurants, and shopping. Gathering places should be downtown, and in other districts across Norman, as well as at Lake Thunderbird and on the Canadian River.
They said Norman should be a magnet for environmentally sustainable companies that create high-paying jobs, and they want the community to be an entrepreneurial haven where startups can find the facilities they need to grow.
The ideas were broad, diverse, and plentiful, but the task force’s visioning process is not complete.
The group will participate in another round of aspirational discussions next Wednesday when they attempt to re-envision Norman’s approach to government, infrastructure, and private-sector leadership.
Once that session concludes, the One Noman Vision Steering Committee will compile the compendium into a draft report that will be released for review at a public town hall meeting on July 19.
Ultimately, a final vision will be released in August, and that report will help guide community planning for the next 10 to 20 years.
Norman Economic Development Coalition Sr. Vice President and Task Force Coordinator Crystal Romanyszyn said Wednesday’s task force session turned out just as she had hoped.
There is positive energy forming, she said. There’s noise and excitement from the group and it’s easy to see that members feel good about what they’re doing.
People are thinking positively about Norman, and when that happens, it sets a positive tone.
She also praised the commitment of the task force members, who are willing to keep showing up for Wednesday night meetings that stretch to three hours long.
Everyone has their lives, and things they need to be doing, but they are setting those things aside so they can participate in this, Romanyszyn said.
And who could blame them? It’s not every day that people get a chance to overhaul their own community, and now they have a shot at doing just that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.