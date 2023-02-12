When Brent Swift graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a journalism degree in 1996, his focus was creating news stories, not reimagined spaces.
Swift’s post-college career began with a job as a writer/researcher for a local TV news station and a gig writing wire stories for Reuters news agency.
He started a decking company, Deckworks in 1998, working afternoons and evenings after his news jobs in an attempt to make ends meet.
The deck building business slowed during the winter and he decided to take on his first home renovation of a property at 1511 Avondale Dr. that same year.
Money was tight during the first remodel. He visited longtime Norman banker Karolyne Murdock at First Fidelity bank on Main Street to finance his second project, a larger two-story house at 821 S Classen Blvd.
“I told her I had $14,000 and wanted to buy this house that had no kitchen –- it was gutted,” Swift said. “Murdock told me, ‘I will loan you this, but if you don’t get me my money back, I’m going to hunt you down.’”
By the turn of the millennium, Swift’s business had snowballed. He decided to quit working in news and dedicate his full time to decks and home renovations.
Fast forward 23 years and Swift has left his mark on more than 250 houses in Norman, in addition to historic commercial property renovations including the Logan Apartments on Boyd Street.
Now operating under the company name SwiftCo, the business has a small team of designers, builders and property professionals. Swift said their specialty is both renovating older properties and constructing new homes using innovative and unique ideas that one won’t find in a typical speculative house around town.
Swift never enrolled in a single design or architecture class, but he said he’s quick to visualize a plan in any given space. Much of the conceptualization process, Swift said, comes with experience.
“I’ve just done it for so many years that I just have just an ability to walk in and reprogram and move stuff around,” Swift said.
Swift said his inspiration for his projects comes from all around the country, but the style that’s always caught his eye is mid-century modern. His love of modernism piqued in the fall of 2012, when he attended a lecture at the legendary Racquet Club Cottage West Condos in Palm Springs, the city widely considered as the mecca for the mid-century style.
The area’s homes, heavily developed in the mid 20th century, boast clean lines, open floor plans, fluctuations in elevation and a juxtaposition of build materials. Swift said many areas around Palm Springs are well preserved in that style, and his love of art, architecture and design has been molded by that exposure.
He gravitates toward warm hues for wood cabinetry, wood floors, marble tile and cool tones for wall colors.
“I started buying tile out of California and marble out of New York and really I wasn’t doing it to set myself apart or be different –- it was because I thought it was cool, new and maybe not what you can just find off the shelf,” Swift said.
Swift said he’s been branded as this higher end luxury renovation contractor, but that wasn’t necessarily his intention. Between construction, roofing and real estate, they’ve worked with a wide demographic.
One of his current endeavors is a construction project in East Cape, Mexico. Swift chose to build in the area for not only the beautiful views near the ocean on undeveloped land, but also because it requires innovative thinking to make it work. Many homes in the area have potted water with unique filtration systems and are powered by solar panels.
“There’s a lot of desert plants that you have to dig them up, take them and preserve them, then bring them back to the site,” Swift said.
Now in his 25th year, Swift said he has no plans for slowing down. On his desk inside his office on Tonhawa Street are renderings of upcoming projects in Norman. He said he gets inspired every day for his next jobs just driving around town.
“Not a day goes by that I don’t drive by some building or house and see it in a new light and then also you know, I’ll see other people’s work and go, ‘wow, that looks great,’” he said.
Sara Kaplan, a previous client, said Swift has a good eye for buildings that need to be rehabbed, including what are now the loft apartments above Scratch Kitchen & Cocktails, 132 W. Main St.
“That building sat partially empty for a long time before it was remodeled (around 2006),” Kaplan said. “It came back to life, and now it’s obviously quite a vibrant place with Scratch there and the apartments upstairs.”
Since his first project in 1998, Swift said the town with his alma mater he’s called home has been good to him.
“Norman has embraced everything that we’ve done in so many ways and we’ve been so fortunate that people support SwiftCo over and over and over again.”
