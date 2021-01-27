While the COVID-19 pandemic and its significant impact on Norman residents continue, one local business is looking to help.
C Express, a convenience store at 2319 E. Lindsey St., recently began offering free meals for kids 18 and younger at its Norman and Oklahoma City locations.
The meal is offered for kids every day and consists of a half order of potato wedges and a fountain drink, along with the choice of a bean and beef burrito or a corndog.
Store owner Richie Kaneria said the free meal offer started a few weeks ago after a woman came to the store and said she didn’t have enough money to feed her kids. Kaneria told her he wanted to help, and gave her a free meal.
Kaneria said there weren’t immediate plans to start offering the free daily meal after that, but that quickly changed.
“I was thinking about it, and I talked to my wife and she said, ‘why don’t you just do this [for everyone], even if it’s just for a short time?’” Kaneria said. “Then we talked again and she said, ‘We can do it every day.’”
Kaneria said they were initially concerned that they would be overwhelmed with requests for the free meals, and they were worried they may not be able to help everyone. He said they were less concerned with the financial impact, but wanted to make sure they had enough food.
“This is the first time we’ve done something like this, so we’re kind of learning on the fly,” Kaneria said. “At first we were wondering, ‘Are we going to be able to keep up with it? What if lines of people show up?’ We don’t have multiple fryers. My worry was that a lot of people would show up and we wouldn’t have enough, [and that’s] embarrassing. But it hasn’t been super crazy and we’ve been able to manage it.”
Kaneria said he’s noticed the pandemic’s significant impact on parents whose kids don’t have access to school meals due to remote learning, and is hopeful the free meals will help them.
“Sometimes parents come and say their kids are at home, so I just tell our [workers] that the kids don’t have to be at the store — no questions asked,” Kaneria said. “There’s no point in doing this if every mother has to drag their kids to the store. If a mother or father comes and they want two meals for their kids, we give them two meals.
“Everyone’s situation is different, especially single parents. A lot of them are in the restaurant business or a businesses that have really been hurt, and they have almost no income. All the stimulus money ran out — I know the government brought some more in, but these [stimulus checks] don’t last forever. So when it comes to food, we hope we can help.”
Kaneria said the store has experienced a warm reception to the free meals, and residents have been very supportive. As of now, they have no plans to stop offering the free meals, Kaneria said.
He said he is hopeful that other local convenience stores will offer similar deals at their stores.
“That would be awesome,” Kaneria said. “People wouldn’t have to drive here from Moore to here if they want a free meal — they could go somewhere in Moore … If some stores pick it up here and there in spots where people could access it, it would be really effective. We’re all in this together.”
For more information, visit the C Express Facebook page.
