While Santa Claus, reindeer and other iconic images come to mind around Christmas, many residents may think of a bright red vintage truck that is usually seen on many decorations around the holidays.
Local residents living near the Hawthorne Addition neighborhood may have noticed a similar red truck in the front yard of Diana and Joe Newman’s house in recent weeks.
The Newmans’ put Joe’s 1949 red Ford pickup truck outside of their house shortly after Thanksgiving and decorated it with Christmas lights in homage to the iconic holiday truck, including a Christmas wreath on the front. The couple even decorated a Christmas tree and put it in the truck bed.
Joe said it was Diana’s idea to put the truck in the front yard as a new and innovative way to decorate the house for the holidays.
“I used to put lights on the house and everything, and we talked about it this year and she said, ‘I don’t think you need to be on a ladder,’” Joe said. “So she said, ‘Why don’t we park the pickup in the front yard and put lights and a Christmas tree on it?’”
Diana said several people had given them decorations like plates, napkins and even Christmas cards that featured the holiday truck, which gave her the inspiration. She also noticed that the red finish on Joe’s truck was similar to the holiday truck.
“I don’t even know how this fad got started with the red truck,” Diana said. “But it has been around for a long time…”
Joe purchased the truck in 2006 as a fixer-upper, as the truck didn’t have a motor or a transmission. Joe worked on the car for years and eventually got it to run, eventually painting over the original green finish to the bright red finish it has now.
The couple don’t drive the truck much anymore, which made it an easy decision to dress it up for Christmas. Diana said they already had most of the decorations they used in storage.
“This is the first time it’s ever spent the night out,” Joe said. “It’s always been in the garage. It’s never been rained on or anything.”
Diana said they have taken some kids for a ride in it since it’s been decorated.
“I started to put a sign out there that said we would give rides for 50 cents a piece, but I thought we might get taken up on that,” Diana said with a laugh. “So I didn’t put it out there.”
The couple said the reaction has been positive and that people have appreciated the unique yard decoration.
“We’ve just had so many people come and stop by to see it,” Diana said. “I thought we would probably get a little bit of conflict because our neighborhood is old, and we have a wonderful neighborhood, but I was afraid that they would complain. But everyone has said they liked it... It’s been a fun thing, and people stop by and talk to us about it.”
While this is the first year the couple has decorated the truck, Diana said they’re talking about doing it again in the future.
“I will do it until (the holiday truck goes away). They’re going to come out with something new every so often. But I think we’ll keep doing it for awhile.”
