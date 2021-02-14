Norman residents looking to try their hand at oil painting can check out a local art studio that opened last fall.
Kazakhstan natives and Norman residents Vladimir and Yulia Yun opened Art and More Studio located at 203 Hal Muldrow Dr. in September 2020. Vladimir said his wife’s talent for oil painting led to the idea of opening a business where she could share it and help others looking to learn.
Vladimir said opening in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in less business than anticipated, but those who have reached out and expressed interest have enthusiasm toward the studio’s offerings.
“We actually have had a greater interest from teenagers,” Vladimir said. “We target all ages, mainly working people, retired people and students, but due to the current situation many of our clients are teenagers.”
Yulia said the majority of people who come in to paint are surprised at what they can create.
“I think many people have never actually tried oil painting before, though everyone is typically familiar with acrylic paints or watercolors,” Yulia said. “It isn’t difficult to paint with oil if you’re guided by someone.”
The studio currently runs classes on teenage oil painting, “paint your pet”, beginner’s painting and floral oil painting classes, but Yulia said they don’t intend on stopping there.
Yulia said students are asking to try different things, and they are always open to suggestions for different classes and concepts.
“We didn’t have a pet painting class in the beginning, but we saw the demand from our students who were interested in painting their pets, so we introduced that class,” Yulia said. “We’re just following the demand and interest of our students and the market.”
Yulia recently scheduled a group from a company to come paint as a team building activity. She hopes this becomes a trend in which more businesses reach out to schedule painting for their team.
This year, Vladimir said he anticipates expanding the offerings available through the studio.
“[We might] start with classes for Photoshop on how to edit pictures and then see how it goes from there,” Vladimir said.
Yulia said they have had several mothers reach out and buy a pet painting or floral class as a gift for their kids.
“I think that is a good idea, because they get some experience instead of a toy or something,” Yulia said.
Vladimir said they had a student who moved from the west coast to Oklahoma, and her father signed her up for classes to alleviate stress. Yulia said there are several benefits to painting and engaging in an art form, especially for mental health, which has been a cause for concern amid the pandemic.
“We actually have a few more students who come to our classes just to have a relaxed time to forget about everything that they have in their lives and have a good time in a non-judgmental space,” Yulia said. “This isn’t like a school where you have to have certain skills or a degree. We want people to know this is an activity they can do to help them through tough times.”
To learn more about the studio, or to find contact information, visit artandmorestudio.com.
