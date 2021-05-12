In its update Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 127 new COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County over the past week, including nearly 50 in Norman.
With 47 new cases recorded during the week of May 6-12, the City of Norman has now seen 14,303 cumulative COVID-19 cases. This week’s new case number is the same as last Wednesday’s, when the state also reported 47 new cases in Norman.
The latest data shows one additional city death related to COVID-19, bringing the city’s COVID-related death toll up to 184 people. The health department now updates its local COVID-19 dashboard and its statewide risk assessment map once a week.
The health department has recorded 14,048 recoveries in Norman.
County numbers
The county reported 127 new COVID-19 cases over the last week, up slightly over the 118 new cases recorded in the previous week.
Wednesday’s report brings Cleveland County’s cumulative case total to 31,063, up over last week’s 30,936.
The state also reported three additional deaths in Cleveland County over the past week, bringing the county’s COVID-related death toll to 404 people. It’s unclear from health department reporting when exactly the latest deaths occurred. The county has reported 30,483 recoveries.
The City of Moore has recorded 26 new COVID cases since last week, bringing the city’s case total to 6,602. The city reported one additional COVID-related death Wednesday, bringing the city death toll to 67 people.
There have been 6,499 recoveries reported in the city.
State Numbers
Statewide, Oklahoma has recorded a cumulative total of 450,315 COVID-19 cases, 1,443 of them reported within the past week. The state reports its seven-day new case average is at 182 cases.
According to the CDC’s provisional death count, as of Wednesday there have been 8,343 COVID-related deaths in the state.
The state’s separate reporting and investigation system has recorded 6,878 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths, adding 46 additional deaths since last Wednesday.
Hospitalization numbers
During the most recent collection period of April 24-30, data sourced from the United States Department of Health and Human Services and confirmed by Norman Regional Health System shows that local COVID hospitalization numbers continued to go down over the latest collection period.
The latest data shows an average of 3.3 COVID patients in the hospital at the end of each day, down from the 6.3 average COVID patients reported during the previous collection period.
From April 24-30, Norman Regional saw its average number of COVID patients in the ICU at the end of each day decrease to 1.3 patients; during the previous collection period, that number was at 2.9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.