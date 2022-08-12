Norman entrepreneur Kyle Allison and his wife, Amanda, have opened a space for kids to get haircuts in a fun atmosphere just in time for the return to school.
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids, 3451 36th Ave. NW, opened in Norman last week, with a ribbon cutting Thursday.
The business model focuses on providing a unique experience for kids, complete with video games, themed barber chairs and other amenities that create a specialized service for younger customers.
Founded in 2002, the national brand now has over 100 locations nationwide.
Allison said he and his wife were growing tired of taking their two kids to Oklahoma City or Moore to get a haircut. With no kid-specific salon in Norman, and the Sharkey’s brand proving successful in making haircuts something kids enjoy, they decided to bring the experience closer to home.
Kids can sit in car chairs like a fire truck or police cruiser, or themed seats like Disney’s Frozen Jeep or the Lightning McQueen car, before getting “minicure,” which entails nail painting, hair styling and costume jewelry. Sharkey’s stores have a lounge area with Playstation and Xbox gaming systems and televisions for sports or shows on popular streaming services, according to the company website.
Haircuts for boys include a wash, cut, blow-dry, themed chairs, video games, Sharkey dollar, Sharkey bookmark, a balloon and a lollipop. Girls’ cuts include a wash, cut, blow-dry, tween lounge, themed chairs, a mini-cure, choice of rings, and like the boys, a Sharkey bookmark, a balloon and a lollipop.
“This just really gives them more of an experience to look forward to when they come in to get their hair cut,” Allison said.
Allison is well versed in running establishments specializing in the experience of fun. As the owner of Andy’s Altitude 1291 in Midwest City, and now-closed Andy Alligator’s Fun Park and Water Park in Norman, Allison said he was ready for his next venture, which blends elements of fun with a service.
“Our background is hospitality and entertainment — constantly taking care of the guests,” Allison said. “We knew we could provide that experience and just needed to hire stylists that can provide the technical experience.”
Sharkey’s Norman has 10 stylists with training in boys’ and girls’ haircuts.
The Norman Chamber of Commerce and members of the local business community made up a majority of the crowd gathered at Sharkey’s Norman Thursday to welcome the Allisons’ franchise to town.
It’s only been a week since opening day, but Allison said with school returning this month, every day is busy, and kids and families are loving the experience.
When the haircut is finished, families receive a token, and the child can select a nonprofit to give back to.
“We’re just really excited to be involved in the community and be able to introduce a new establishment by a local family that will serve Normanites,” Allison said.
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said Kyle and Amanda “put their heart and soul” into the opening of Norman’s first Sharkey’s.
Martin thanked the Allisons for investing in Norman with something that is “fun and innovative.”
