A popular Thai restaurant on Main Street recently reopened after a remodel took months longer than owners initially expected.
Eight months after closing, Sweet Basil, 211 W. Main St., has resumed serving spring rolls, pad Thai, curry fried rice and other favorites Norman residents have come to love since brothers Victor and Valentino Pistilli and their mother, Sandra Gambone, opened the eatery in 2005.
When the owners closed the restaurant in June they figured the doors would open again in the fall. The century-old building, however, needed more work than they planned on.
“We ended up moving the bathrooms in the back to have more dining room area, the whole roof was raised and we have all new air ducts and HVAC,” Victor Pistilli said. “The plumbing and the electric panel box needed to be replaced, too.”
While the building saw considerable upgrades, Gambone, who manages the restaurant, said the family members wanted to keep certain elements the same for familiarity’s sake.
Regulars will notice the fish tank and the plant wall are gone, but the booths and the warm hues are the same.
Perhaps the most important element that remains unchanged is the return of the longtime staff, including the chef of seven years.
“Our chef has been doing this for most of his life,” Victor Pistilli said. “He was a monk for 20 years, and he’s the most disciplined and kind person I’ve ever known, which is reflected in the spirit of the quality and passion he puts into that.”
Gambone said regulars eagerly anticipated their return to enjoy favorites such as pad Thai, pineapple fried rice and curry.
Victor Pistilli said he’s often told they have the best curry in the world, even from seasoned travelers.
“We have an international commercial pilot that comes in here, he’s the nicest guy, and he said, ‘I’ve been all over the world, and this is the best curry I’ve ever had,’” Victor Pistilli said. “Of course, our chef gets all the credit for that.”
Ownership made sure the longtime staff was taken care of financially while they couldn’t work.
Victor Pistilli said it was important to look after them because the staff is a crucial part of what makes Sweet Basil a success.
Gambone said they tried to plan thoroughly to ensure no problems arose before reopening, but it was impossible to foresee everything.
“It was very stressful trying to reopen, even knowing we have the same staff and everything,” she said. “The day before we opened, we realized our computer system wouldn’t work with our processing machine anymore, so that was a scramble (to get it working).”
When the Feb. 13 reopening was in sight, the ownership team changed the store phone to let customers know.
A female voice can be heard in a voicemail message exclaiming “Yay!” The restaurant’s social media announcement was met with equal enthusiasm.
“Good luck from Los Angeles, your food was delicious,” and “I have been waiting for this post for so long – you don’t know what you got until it’s gone, I can’t wait for some jungle curry,”
The responses were a sampling of the considerable amount of past patrons expressing their pleasure at the news of Sweet Basil’s reopening on Facebook.
Victor Pistilli said the most encouraging thing of all is customers keep coming back.
“I’m hearing that they’re happy about what we did and how their food is, and that’s been a driving force for us,” he said. “Now that we’re back open, it’s like, ‘Ok, we did it, and we can take a breath because we accomplished what we wanted to.’ The support we’re getting is carrying us through.”
