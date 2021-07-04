From toilet paper to Clorox spray to lumber, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected supply chains worldwide.
The latest shortage is fireworks, a disruption that Cleveland County fireworks stand operators scrambled to navigate heading into Fourth of July weekend.
A nationwide fireworks shortage has left some Cleveland County stand operators running in short supply on certain items and raising prices marginally to accommodate cost increases at the wholesale level.
Laura Flies and her husband Matt co-own Big Brooks Fireworks on 24th Avenue. Laura said they have managed to keep most items in stock. Many of Big Brooks’ products are considered safer for kids or that produce no noise for those with loved ones with autism or dogs.
“We try to prioritize fireworks for kids and families, and people are just out of everything because China [had a short supply] this year,” Laura said.
Laura said she caught word of a potential shortage in the winter, and ordered large fireworks six months in advance.
“Our shipment price went up 30% and it got here three days late because [the wholesalers] couldn’t find the drivers,” Laura said. “One of my items had a 100% upcharge.”
Laura said she recently talked to a family that owned a fireworks business for over 30 years, but was forced to close this year.
They couldn’t operate last year due to COVID-19, and this year they couldn’t restock sufficiently, she said.
Laura said business has been strong since their stand opened in late June, and she doesn’t expect it to let up as COVID-19 cases decline and people become more comfortable. She said the steady business will help with their charitable component this season.
This year, Big Brooks Fireworks is donating 5% of profits and extra offerings to the Haller Family Medical Fund, which will go to help fund Avant Laser neuro therapy for their son Ryan.
Shelly LePage, operator of Jake’s Fireworks on Sooner Road, said her stand has been busy most days, but there is some concern their supply won’t last through the holiday.
“Our store is not as full as it has been in previous years, so we’re really encouraging people to get to the store early so they can get first dibs on products if there’s specific items they want,” LePage said.
LePage said aside from a few exceptions, her stand hasn’t seen upticks in price at the wholesale level, which means customer prices have largely remained unchanged.
“We have increased a few prices, but overall I know people have been coming into the store and are impressed with the prices we have — they thought they would pay double or triple what they paid last year,” LePage said.
LePage said people seem to want to go all out this year after cancelations and lack of celebration last year.
“I think people just want to make up for last year and have a great party.” LePage said.
Holly Rolofson, owner of Duck and Cover Fireworks on 72nd Avenue Northwest, said her opening weekend was busier than she’s ever seen.
“Usually a majority of our sales are on the third and fourth of July, so for us to have as many as we did — we’ve never had it like that before,” Rolofson said.
Rolofson purchased three times her usual allotment for the stand, and has already sold out of larger assortments.
“We had a hard time getting some of our favorites, and I’m thinking we’re probably going to completely sell out on July 4,” Rolofson said.
Rolfson said Black Cat, Rolofson’s main distributor, said this season has been unprecedented.
“He said out of his 25 years of working in the industry, he hasn’t sold out before, but this year, they’re selling out of everything,” Rolofson said.
The shortage has resulted in stands near Duck and Cover remaining closed for the entire season because they couldn’t get supplies.
Rolofson said if people wait until the last minute, they will likely be stuck with sparklers and snakes.
“I’m anticipating slim pickings on July 4, so the earlier people can get out, the more likely they’re going to get what they want,” Rolofson said.
