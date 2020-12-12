Customers outside a Norman Walmart turned their heads Saturday morning as a long line of cruisers and fire trucks, lights and sirens blaring, pulled up in front of the store carrying a special load of shoppers.
The parade of emergency vehicles brought eight families — accompanied by local first responders — to the Walmart at Main Street and 12th Avenue, all ready to shop the aisles with help from employees dressed as elves.
Saturday marked a decade of partnership between Walmart and the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office — with assistance from fire departments in Little Axe, Cedar Country, Noble, Slaughterville and Lexington — all of which team up every year to provide a Christmas for local families.
Each family selected for the shopping program receives at least $500 to shop, and is accompanied through the store by a sheriff’s office employee and a Walmart “elf.”
Sheriff Chris Amason, who was elected in November, took part in his first Christmas shopping event Saturday, making the rounds in Walmart to greet families as they shopped.
“It warms my heart — this is amazing to see that many families in need that we can actually help and make a wonderful Christmas for those kiddos,” Amason said. “ … I’ve seen a lot of joy in kids’ faces this morning, and that’s what it’s all about.”
This year’s shopping event served eight families from the Cleveland County area. The sheriff’s office connects with families via DHS and local school counselors, working to help kids who might not otherwise get Christmas gifts.
“It’s a huge blessing … (the kids) love it, they’re having a blast,” said Heather Prior. Prior has nine children, seven of whom are adopted, and was participating in the shopping program for the second year on Saturday.
For Merry Torres, the morning of shopping was an extra blessing in a year that’s had its challenges. Torres and her family are currently living in a rental home after a chimney fire burned down the middle of their home.
Torres said while she still feels her family is “super blessed” and she knows there’s many other families in need this Christmas, she is grateful for the opportunity for her son, Arturo.
“I think it’s awesome that he gets to have this day to feel special — it’s ‘sucker-iffic’ being out of your house — not that we don’t have a roof over our head, but it’s like living in someone else’s house,” Torres said.
The shopping isn’t just meaningful for the kids and their families — it brings joy to the Walmart employees who get to shop alongside the kids, said Tony Rissmann, manager of the Walmart at 12th Street and Main Street.
The funding for the families’ shopping comes from grants from multiple Cleveland County Walmarts each year. This year, the program received $5,000 in Walmart Foundation Grants from six local Walmarts to split between families, according to the sheriff’s office.
Rissman has been at Walmart since the shopping program started, and said it’ll continue as long as he’s there.
“The associates just love this day — it really brings home what the holiday season’s all about,” Rissmann said. “(The families) are our customers, and people are in need, whether it’s because of today’s situation with coronavirus, or just people that need a hand — it just allows us the opportunity to give back to the community that gives us so much as well … it just warms your heart.”
Detective Elexa Sanders has helped with the shopping for three years now, and said she’s drawn back by watching the kids enjoy picking out what they want for Christmas each year.
“Just for them to be able to enjoy and be able to go home and be able to have nice things and be happy — it means everything,” Sanders said. “ … The last few years, I’ve seen parents shed tears and thank us over and over and over — they’re just happy, because we’ve been told multiple times that if we didn’t bring them help through this, their kids probably wouldn’t have had a Christmas.”
