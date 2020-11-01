Norman residents looking to develop Muay Thai boxing skills or exercise in a variety of ways can visit a new gym in town.
Fight or Flight Fitness, located at 222 S. Porter Ave., opened this month, combining James White Fitness and Samantha Schraeder’s Fight or Flight Bungee Fitness. The gym offers mixed martial arts training, personal training, high intensity interval training group fitness and bungee fitness, and also has a 30-foot MMA cage, the largest in an Oklahoma facility.
Last year, White, a retired mixed martial arts fighter, helped Schraeder get in shape through his personal training program. Through training and martial arts classes, Schraeder said she lost 70 pounds. Later, after talking with White about bungee fitness, they decided to start their new business together.
Since starting the classes in the building, Schraeder has seen the business welcomed and well-received despite COVID-19. At a grand opening event last weekend, Schraeder said they had bungee fitness and martial arts demonstrations, as well as band, food, drinks and dancing.
“Due to [the pandemic], we are keeping classes small, but the response has been great,” Schraeder said. “We just recently had some signage put up. Things are really starting to pick up.”
For White and Schraeder, running a gym amid the pandemic also means thorough cleaning between all classes and spacing equipment six feet apart.
“Mask mandates don't require you to wear a mask when working out, but we do have some clients that wear them,” Schraeder said.
At Fight or Flight Fitness, Schraeder now works alongside her trainer that helped transform her life just a year ago.
“Schraeder was my biggest success story in terms of weight loss and the way that she has changed her lifestyle, and now she is an inspiration to others and taking on her own clients,” White said.
White comes from a wrestling and Jiu Jitsu background, but Muay Thai was a discipline that he learned late in his career. When he opened up his own school, kickboxing and Muay Thai were the disciplines that had the most interest from clients, so he focused his marketing and branding towards that.
“I consider myself a well-rounded fighter and coach,” White said. “I teach ground game, submissions, Muay Thai and Boxing, but the [last two] seem to be the most popular.”
White credits his coaches for inspiring him to transition from a student to a teacher.
“As a fighter and student, you want to emulate your coaches,” White said. “Not only were they great at the sport, they were good human beings. So when it came time and I was past my competition prime, I started to think about passing on that knowledge. …”
White said being an instructor has shown him there is more to it than simply teaching the techniques.
“People look to you as a mentor; people look to you for life advice and those things I wasn’t quite ready to take on, but it has been an honor to help these people through their journeys and provide guidance for martial techniques and also help them realize their identity through fitness and martial arts,” White said.
The gym provides classes for a wide age range, with clients anywhere from 6 to 73. White said they offer Muay Thai classes for ages six to 15, and there are several adult classes in Muay Thai, mixed martial arts and other disciplines. White also teaches some lower-intensity classes for older adults.
Schraeder and White use the Mindbody mobile app for billing and scheduling, and the app provides more information about the classes. White said Schrader handles membership enrollment.
“[Schraeder] is an administrative superstar, as well as a good coach and trainer,” White said. “If someone wants to sign up for an individual class or try it out, then we would refer them to the
Mindbody app. If they are looking for a membership special deals or bundles, we would have them contact [Schraeder] to work that out.
White and Schraeder look to garner more interest in their business through word of mouth and signage they recently put up. White said they hope to build a community around martial arts and fitness.
“It’s about more than dollars and cents. We want to build a fitness and martial arts community where people feel safe coming into our gym and welcome, not intimidated and geared up and excited about getting fit and learning martial arts,” White said.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.