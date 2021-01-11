Exercising more is typically one of the top New Year’s resolutions for residents across the country each year, and several local fitness centers have promotional deals that are ready to help residents accomplish their goals.
According to a recent YouGov poll, out of 30% of people who make New Year’s resolutions, 50% mention exercising more as their top resolution. With COVID-19 cases continuing to be reported locally and across the country, local gyms are looking to help keep residents safe.
Red Effect Infrared Fitness, 480 24th NW Ave., in its second year of business, is offering the same promotional deal this year that it did early last year. Residents who purchase a six- or 12-month membership will get one month free.
Orangetheory Fitness, 3700 W. Robinson St. Suite 120-124, is doing a similar promotion, offering residents a free month of membership if they sign up for three months.
Darion Spencer, studio manager at Orangetheory Fitness, said this promotional deal rewards local residents who commit to their goals for more exercise.
“People want to get into their fitness routines, and a lot of people are wanting to invest in whatever they can that works,” Spencer said. “It’s kind of our way of rewarding them for sticking it out for a quarter of the year.
Spencer said it’s common for people making resolutions to come up short on fitness goals, and the fitness center is working to keep residents satisfied with their results.
“I think it just depends on what they do for their fitness. Some people want to do it by themselves, but a lot of people fall off because they get bored of their workouts,” Spencer said.
Norman Regional’s Health Club, 2301 36th Ave. NW, is offering a five-day free trial in January, which includes all amenities such as a rock wall, sauna and all group fitness classes.
Micah Howell, outreach and program development for the Health Club, said 2021 marks the first year they have offered the promotional deal.
“We just wanted to be able to offer something exciting to come in and try out our facility,” Howell said. “It’s primarily for New Year resolutioners, but there’s so many other benefits to exercising. Especially with everything happening in the world, it’s nice to use exercise as kind of an escape.”
However, some local gyms are holding off on implementing new promotional deals.
Ben Hutchens, general manager for Downtown Fitness on West Lindsey, said the gym will put a coupon in the college coupon book that offers OU students a half-price discount membership for a semester but will not do other promotional deals this year.
“We’ve tried out so many things over the years but [found little success],” Hutchens said.
Hutchens said they are encouraging people to find ways to remain active, especially with COVID-19 keeping some residents at home.
“We’re just encouraging people to do something,” Hutchens said. “It’s been crazy the last few months. We don’t want to tell anyone, ‘You’ve got to come to the gym a certain amount of times a week.’ Just get outside and move around for a bit.
