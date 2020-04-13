Since the COVID-19 pandemic officially hit the U.S. in January, it has created a lot of questions for Norman residents, city officials and local health care providers.
The pandemic has changed the way of life for most people around the world, and its effects have been felt in Norman, as well. As a precaution against the growing pandemic locally and nationally, Mayor Breea Clark implemented a “stay at home” order in March, which closed all non-essential businesses, prohibited access to many city-owned properties and advised residents to stay in their homes.
During a press conference on April 9, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt stated that the peak of the virus in Oklahoma is projected to occur on April 21. However, there are many questions related to the virus that are still unknown. Local health officials have discussed the details and ramifications of the virus with The Transcript in recent days in an attempt to answer questions local residents may have. This story will include information on a few basic questions from local and national officials.
What is COVID-19? How is it spreading so quickly? Who is at risk?
COVID-19 is a strain of novel Coronavirus that originated in China in late 2019. The first reported case of the virus in the U.S. was confirmed on Jan. 20, and it has since spread rapidly throughout the country. Hundreds of thousands of cases, including thousands of deaths, have been confirmed in the country, including nearly 2,000 cases in Oklahoma as of Sunday.
According to the Center for Disease Control, symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever, fatigue and difficulty breathing. It can take anywhere from 2-14 days after exposure for a patient to display symptoms and some people, especially young adults, may have the virus but never fully display symptoms, according to the CDC. Symptoms can range from mild to severe or death.
Brian Clowers, an orthopedic surgeon with Norman Regional Health System, said there are several factors contributing to COVID-19's rapid spread throughout the country.
“First, this strain of the virus is new to humans,” Clowers said. “This strain originated in animals, and mutated to be able to infect human beings. Therefore, humans, having never been infected by it, did not have any ability to mount an immediate immune response to it. This has allowed the virus to be transmitted relatively unimpeded from human to human.
“Also, the virus is very easy to pass from person to person, either by aerosolized droplets from coughing or sneezing. It can also survive on surfaces for many hours, allowing it to be passed to new individuals even without direct person to person contact.”
Hussein Torbati, a physician with Classen Urgent Care, said another problem is that symptoms aren’t the same for everyone, and they don’t appear on the same timeline.
A lot of patients don’t have symptoms and they go around and infect other people without even knowing they have it,” Torbati said. “So if they can find out they have it, they may use more caution and help stop the spreading.”
According to OU Medicine infectious diseases chief Douglas Drevets, health conditions like cardiovascular disease and hypertension are critical factors in COVID-19 patients who have poor health outcomes.
As of Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health was reporting that 67.5% of Oklahomans who have died in relation to COVID-19 had had at least one pre-existing chronic health condition like heart, liver or lung disease.
Drevets said that in the US, COVID-19 is repeating many of the same patterns that health officials have reported in Asia and western Europe. Health professionals are seeing very few pediatric COVID-19 cases (though they do exist), and have seen that people 65 and older struggle more with the effects of the virus.
What are some challenges for local health officials attempting to combat COVID-19?
Local officials have pointed to several challenges in their efforts to contain the virus and treat patients that are infected. Clowers pointed to how easy the virus is spread from person to person as one challenge for hospitals who are working to prevent overcrowding.
“The challenges COVID-19 poses revolve around its ability to cause fairly severe respiratory problems in a relatively large number of people in a short period of time, which can cause a shortage of the resources needed to care for people with this degree of illness,” Clowers said. “Also, this is a strain of the virus that hasn't been encountered in humans before, so we don't have a vaccine or medicine immediately available that we can give to people that treats the virus directly."
Drevets said another challenge for health officials is knowing how to properly treat each COVID-19 patient. When hospitalized COVID-19 patients’ cases reach a certain degree of urgency, health professionals may have to rely on therapies that haven’t been approved for infectious diseases to try to treat them.
“That’s the tough thing, is knowing when exactly to throw that pass, and when to continue to watch people with standard supportive care,” Drevets said.
Local officials are also planning for a “surge” in COVID-19 patients seeking local hospitals' assistance in the coming weeks.
OU Medicine recently unveiled its surge plan in the event that OU medical facilities and other local hospitals become too overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients and other patients seeking non-virus treatment. The plan, if enacted, would make strategic use of space across several OU Medicine facilities, including three floors of the new patient tower, in an effort to house more patients needing acute or critical care.
“Unfortunately, for the most ill of COVID-19 patients, treatment and care becomes an in-patient hospital stay,” OU Medical Center president Kris Rose said. “(The virus) affects a patient’s respiratory status, and intensive care beds become key in managing the treatment of a COVID-19 patient. The OU Medicine surge plan is focused on expanding this capability for Oklahomans who need it.”
Is there any insight in determining how long this pandemic will last? If not, what are the challenges in making predictions? Should residents prepare for this to be ongoing?
Like most pandemics, local and national officials face a tough task in predicting how long the COVID-19 pandemic will continue.
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently estimated that 100,000 to 240,000 U.S. residents could die from the virus. However, in an interview with MSNBC in March, Fauci expressed the dangers in speculating on a timeline.
“You don’t make the timeline, the virus makes the timeline,” Fauci said.
Clowers said health officials across the country have difficulty predicting a timeline due to circumstances around the virus changing on a regular basis.
“It is difficult to predict how the pandemic will progress and how long it will take, because those predictions all depend on how the virus spreads,” Clowers said. “This is an ever evolving situation and predictions are changing as we are able to test more individuals and understand better who has the virus and who doesn't.
“Testing has been the biggest issue in our ability to make accurate predictions about the progression of the pandemic. It is likely that there will be some degree of ongoing mitigation that will be needed for a few months until we have a vaccine or pharmacologic treatment for the disease, just hopefully not to the degree that it is right now.”
In a recent interview, Fauci said developing a vaccine could be a lengthy process and estimated it could be 12-18 months before a vaccine is developed and available for use.
What are the best practices or policies for city governments like Norman attempting to tackle the spread locally? How effective are “shelter in place” and “stay at home” policies?
Many local and state governments have instituted “shelter in place” and “stay at home” orders, which advises residents to follow social distancing guidelines in an attempt to flatten the curve of the virus. Flattening the curve, Clowers said, refers to slowing the rate at which the virus is being passed from infected people to non-infected people.
“The Norman City government has been very proactive in attacking the spread of the disease with the shelter in place and social distancing policies enacted by Mayor Clark, and we are seeing evidence in multiple places around the world that these tactics are effective in slowing the transmission of the virus,” Clowers said. “The main weapon we have right now against the virus is to slow its transmission, and it is our best tool until we are able to develop a vaccine or pharmacologic treatment for the virus.
“If we are able to lessen the rate at which the number of infected people rises, this can make it more likely that we will be able to handle the number of people who need more advanced care.”
Drevets said that social distancing is a key part of individuals’ ability to slow Oklahoma’s COVID-19 spread.
“Many folks have willingly participated in social distancing,” Drevets said. “Nevertheless, as a state we can still do better with that. This is critical, and something everyone can do to help stop the spread and help keep all Oklahomans as safe as possible.”
What should local residents do if they are showing symptoms of the virus?
Clowers said if a resident believes they are showing symptoms of the virus, they should contact their primary care doctor by phone. INTEGRIS Health and the Oklahoma State Department of Health have also launched online symptom checkers, which allows patients to input their symptoms and then receive a recommendation on how to proceed. The Cleveland County Health Department is also offering curbside testing by appointment at its Norman and Moore locations to those displaying symptoms or who have been in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with the virus.
Drevets said recent increases in testing capabilities across the state has made it easier for patients to be tested if they believe they have the virus.
“If you think you might be infected, it’s reasonable to go ahead and get tested because now we do have much better testing capacity in the state,” Drevets said. “If you cannot be tested, or if you do get tested and you’re waiting for your test results, you should act as if you are infected to protect the loved ones around you. Socially distance yourself, isolate yourself in the house, make sure that you wear a mask if you can, practice good hand washing.”
For more information on COVID, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov/.
