The newest numbers from Norman Regional Health System show that local COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to fall over the last data collection period.
The latest dataset released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and confirmed by Norman Regional shows another decrease in local hospital numbers during the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 5.
Over the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 5, Norman Regional had an average of 33.1 COVID patients in the hospital at the end of each day. The number is down about 10 patients from the 43.9 average patients in the hospital at the end of each day during the previous data collection period.
ICU cases dropped about three patients over that same time period, falling to 11.4 average COVID patients in the ICU at the end of each day. The previous data collection period showed an average of 14.1 COVID patients in the ICU at the end of each day.
In its most recent executive order report Friday night, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 755 total statewide COVID hospitalizations, 229 of them in the ICU.
