Every year, Gina Mitchell holds a Souper Bowl event before the big game, and this year is no exception.
“Our Souper Bowl is a little different,” Mitchell said. “We do this to benefit Meals on Wheels in Norman.”
Members of the community are invited to drop off canned soup and prepackaged food at Mitchell’s Jewelry, 2201 W. Main St., and the food will be donated to the program.
Donors who bring in five cans of soup will receive 50% off on one item in the store. The offer does not apply to select brands and loose diamonds.
The deal runs from Friday, Feb. 3, to Sunday, Feb. 5.
“A lot of people are bringing in more than five cans of soup,” Mitchell said. “A lot of people just use it as a drop off, even if they are not shopping, which we love.”
Summer McGuire, Norman’s Meals on Wheels director, said the organization has teamed up with Mitchell’s Jewelry for years, but it has needed greater support in recent years.
“Ever since the start of the pandemic, the number of people needing meals has increased drastically,” McGuire said. “The thing is, we just have a real need right now.
“The soup that Mitchell’s Jewelry will collect will go to provide clients with extra support for the weekends and holidays when we don’t deliver. This gives them a little more food security.”
Meals on Wheels delivers meals to clients over the age of 62 or those who have disabilities and cannot make food for themselves. The organization delivers to clients who live within Norman city limits.
Casey Vinyard, owner of KREF Sports Network, will be at Mitchell’s on Super Bowl Sunday.
“We usually help them give them publicity about that. We try to use the radio, and we sometimes do radio remote. We give them all the support they need,” she said.
Vinyard said that the Souper Bowl is an important cause in the community.
“We like to support our local businesses that have a heart in the community,” he said. “With the state of the economy and rising grocery prices, that will be a huge increase.”
While all packaged food is accepted, Mitchell’s is asking for canned soup because Meals on Wheels uses it to send in packages to allow folks to get through the weekend.
“We ask for soup because they do make deliveries to individuals in need that can be kept during the week whenever there is not regular delivery. Soup plays well into that,” Mitchell said.
Meals on Wheels in Norman serves about 335 clients per day. For information or to donate, visit mealsonwheelsnorman.com.
