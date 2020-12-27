A team of young Norman entrepreneurs recently released the next worldwide model of their tech product at an Oklahoma-based convenience store chain.
Created and branded entirely by local middle school and high school students, Wrist World is an augmented reality wristband which allows users to access a hologram and play games through the use of their mobile device. The newest product from the team, which launched at OnCue Express convenience stores on Dec. 18, features Hatsune Miku, a Japanese vocal synthesizer hologram.
Arya Ramineedi, 3D modeling team member with Wrist World, said the character quickly gained international popularity.
“She’s basically a hologram that does concerts,” Ramineedi said. “She was based on software called Vocaloid, which is basically a voice bank, so people can enter different things for her to say and can make her sing whatever they want.”
In order to create Hatsune Miku and the other holograms featured in Wrist World bands, Ramineedi and the programming team use a 3D modeling software program called Blender. Ramineedi said once all the characters are built from scratch, they are imported into Unity, a development platform.
In the fall, Ramineedi said the team recorded motion tracking for the hologram’s dances at a motion capture lab at Oklahoma Christian University. He said they hired someone to dance in a motion tracking suit.
“With the tracked movements as they dance, we can see the information on a computer and then we import it to Blender,” Ramineedi said. “ … We can actually use those movements that are ordered from the motion tracking suits and attach them to the character, basically [making] her dance.”
Wrist World team member, Emma Wheelbarger, said a representative from Crypton, the creators of Hatsune Miku, approached their booth at the New York Toy Fair last year. After seeing a demonstration of the Wrist World tech, he offered the team a Hatsune Miku licensing deal.
“We jumped at that opportunity because we thought Hatsune Miku looks like a hologram, so it seemed perfect for augmented reality,” Wheelbarger said.
After a lengthy back-and-forth correspondence with Crypton about getting the outfit and design agreed upon, the Hatsune Miku band was created, Wheelbarger said.
She said the team collectively agreed the licensing deal was a smart decision because it would likely bring in sales from a passionate fan base.
“Hatsune Miku fans are called completionists because they collect anything released that features [the performer], whether it’s a jigsaw puzzle, blanket or anything” Wheelbarger said. “When those people see something like Wrist World, and see [Hatsune Miku] can do performances on your wrist, in 3D, that will attract all of those people and hopefully they’ll enjoy it.”
At the OnCue launch earlier this month, Wheelbarger said team members took part in a video that is set to be released soon promoting the Hatsune Miku band.
The new wrist band is featured at OnCue, but Wheelbarger said it is available online through Amazon, Walmart and eBay. The team released the band itself and a box set that includes the four original bands and the new Hatsune Miku band.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.