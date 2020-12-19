A Norman law firm is hosting a diaper and food drive to benefit two local nonprofits and give back to the community during the holiday season.
Through Jan. 4, Ward and Glass Attorneys, 1601 36th Ave. NW, is encouraging the community to drop off canned food for the McFarlin Food Pantry and diapers for the Center for Children and Families Inc.
Founding partner Woody Glass said he and co-founder Stan Ward have been blessed to represent the Norman community for nearly 20 years. He said as nonprofits struggle due to COVID-19, everyone at the firm wanted to help those less fortunate.
“We felt that we could provide some assistance to the McFarlin Food Pantry that they have there and also CCFI and all of the things that they do,” Glass said.
Glass and Ward are both members of McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church and hear often about CCFI, its mission and its work in the community.
Glass said the firm does something for the community every holiday season. In previous years, he said the firm would get presents and take them to hospitals for children.
“We decided this year to further our goal around Christmas to give back, that we would try to keep it local and help local families in need,” Glass said. “We learned about the need for diapers [with CCFI], and with the McFarlin Food Pantry, we know they always have a need.”
Glass said his team of young lawyers, legal assistants and support staff were all eager to get behind the cause.
“It instills in us the true meaning of Christmas and gives all a bit of that Christmas spirit,” Glass said. “… I would extend the challenge out to all the law firms in Norman, Oklahoma, to get on board with us.”
Amanda Pulis, CCFI marketing and communications director, said the organization’s Baby Pantry is stocked through in-kind donations.
“We are always so appreciative when organizations like Ward & Glass offer to host a drive,” Pulis said. “These efforts help keep our pantry stocked and help bring awareness to the need for diapers in our community.”
Mary Sallee, McFarlin Food Pantry volunteer, said the pantry is in need of canned tuna, pasta sauce and macaroni and cheese.
Glass said the drive could be a combined effort from the legal community in Norman.
“Nothing would make me happier than to have our lobby overflowing with cans of food and other items and more diapers than we can count,” Glass said. “I have to get some local company to bring a U-Haul or a semi-truck to load it all up, to make those deliveries — that would be my challenge.”
Food and diaper donations can be dropped off at Ward and Glass Law Firm from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The firm will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
