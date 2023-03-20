For his work supporting Oklahoma residents with disabilities, a local lawmaker was honored by the the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services with its Senator of the Year Award.
Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, represents District 45, which covers a large portion of Cleveland County.
The senator was honored March 7 during a ceremony as part of People with Disabilities Day at the Oklahoma History Center.
The department honored Rosino for meaningful legislation, including House Bill 1711, which he authored with Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang. It permits electronic delivery of ballots and balloting materials to Oklahomans who are legally blind.
“The legislation that he passed with Rep. Brian Hill will enable voters who are blind to receive ballot materials online, which means they can use the software they’re familiar with that reads to them or that in largest text,” said Jody Harlan, communications director, Department of Rehabilitation Services.
Harlan said many blind people use text-to-braille converters, which allow them to more easily use computers.
“There’s equipment that will take what’s presented on the screen, and push Braille pins up through almost like a keyboard with braille and tactile Braille presentation so that they can read their ballot and mark their ballots independently and privately,” she said.
The law will take effect in July 2023, and give blind people better access to the ballot box. Harlan said because blind people can’t vote on their computers they usually ask for an absentee ballot and vote in the privacy of their own homes.
“So they receive ballot materials online and then turn them in at the election boards by mail or in person,” she said. “They still can’t vote online at this point, but perhaps in the future.”
Rosino said he ran for office with disabilities in mind. He said he was inspired to get involved with the department of rehabilitation services because he has a grandson who is autistic, and he wanted to make life better for people like him.
“There are a lot of people in that same situation,” he said. “It may not be autism, it may be any other disease.”
Last year, Rosino presented HB 2899 in the senate, which would help eliminate a 13-year waiting list for individuals with developmental disabilities.
“The legislature included a historic investment of $42 million toward that population,” he said. “We are working with the cohorts now and reducing the numbers monthly by hundreds.”
Rosino said the Department of Human Services has hired a third party assessor who examines everyone on the waitlist and collects information from those on it to help place them more quickly with those who can better serve them.
When asked about how he felt about receiving the department’s Senator of the Year honor, he said he doesn’t do this kind of work for accolades.
“Those are nice. It is humbling, I guess. I don’t do anything for that,” he said.
He said the next piece of legislation he wants to work on would grant better accessibility to the ballot box for those who experience mobility issues.
“We did the blind piece last year, but there may be something we can do for those who have mobility issues,” Rosino said. “I’m not just talking about whether they can get to the ballot box. Even if they can get there, they may have hand mobility restrictions using their fingers. We want to give them complete access to voting.”
Melinda Fruendt, executive director of the organization, emceed the awards presentation where Rosino received his honor. She said it is important for Oklahomans to make strides in helping people with disabilities to live better lives as productive members of society.
“The award celebration also highlights the value of investing in Oklahomans with disabilities so they can overcome barriers to their educational and career goals,” Fruendt said. “The individual services our clients receive level the playing field so qualified people who really want to work can become tax paying citizens who no longer need government assistance.”
