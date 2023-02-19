Cleveland County lawmakers are responding to the passage of Senate Bill 613, which, if passed by the House and signed by the governor, would ban anyone younger than 18 from receiving gender reassignment surgery or hormone treatment as part of gender-affirming care.
CNHI state reporter Janelle Stecklein recently reported “the measure would not ban behavioral health services or mental health counseling, precocious or delayed puberty treatments, or treatment for individuals born with ambiguous genitalia or other sexual physiological disorders.”
The measure was passed along party lines, and Democrats in the House are not excited the bill is being considered.
“First and foremost, bans on gender affirming care are not yet something we need to be taking up at the Legislature, and this issue is not something we should be legislating,” Rep. Jacob Rosencrants, D-Norman, recently told The Transcript.
Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, said House Republicans have addressed the topic of gender reassignment, but have not combed through the recently passed Senate bill.
“Since this is a Senate bill, House leadership has not, nor has the Majority Caucus addressed the contents of this bill, but this has been a topic of discussion over the last year,” Conley said.
Conley hasn’t said whether she would support the bill if the House takes it up, but said she would support a bill that would ensure that state tax dollars can’t be used to support individual gender reassignment surgeries.
“I have spoken to many in my district who have expressed their concerns over taxpayer dollars and state resources being used to pay for what many have stated they believe are elective procedures,” Conley said. “I will stand with my voters and vote to not allow taxpayer dollars to be spent on gender reassignment procedures.”
Rosencrants said the term gender-affirming care is not synonymous with gender-reassignment surgery. He believes a bill could put the lives of children at risk.
“Gender-affirming care saves lives. Research proves that gender-affirming care reduces anxiety, lessens depression, and helps prevents suicidal ideation amongst trans children,” he said. “Bans on this life-saving medical care, that most of the folks I work with at the Capitol don’t understand, is also an example of the worst kind of government overreach, intrusions into the lives of we, the people.”
Conley said she isn’t sure whether the House will even take up the bill.
“The House Public Health Committee voted to pass similar legislation Wednesday, Feb. 15,” she said. “I believe you will see the House version come to the House floor, but cannot speculate whether the Senate version will be taken up in the House.”
Rosencrants noted it is important for lawmakers to focus on items of business that will help folks who live in Oklahoma.
“We must stop legislating things that have absolutely no business being legislated, such as gender-affirming care, unless it’s to provide protections for marginalized folks, instead of attacking them,” Rosencrants said.
