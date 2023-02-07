Lawmakers with local ties responded Monday to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address at the state Capitol, where he addressed his plan for the 2023 Legislative Session.
Stitt, as part of his three-tiered vision, hopes to drive excellence in education, make Oklahoma the most business-friendly state in the nation, and protect Oklahomans while promoting freedoms.
The centerpiece of the governor’s education plan is to grant vouchers to parents who remove their children from public schools in lieu of private or parochial schooling.
“Parents spoke loud and clear at the ballot box last November in support of our vision to create more options for kids,” Stitt said. “Every child deserves a quality education that fits their unique needs, regardless of economic status or background. Let’s fund students, not systems.”
As part of his vision, Stitt said he wants to offer parents a choice in schooling, which means having the option of removing their children from schools that they believe do not achieve adequate academic standards.
“For all those parents in Oklahoma whose child is stuck in a failing school, we’re fighting for you,” he said.
The governor addressed several topic, including the need to encourage businesses to move to Oklahoma; expanding the energy market, including a move toward hydrogen-based fuel; increasing college enrollment; increasing broadband internet; expanding aerospace and defense; lowering taxes, including eliminating grocery taxes and reducing personal income tax; combating inflation; improving health care; providing for veterans; promoting election security; increasing highway safety; fully-funding law enforcement; fighting against illegal marijuana growers; protecting Oklahomans from the Chinese Communist Party; strengthening families; and eliminating transitional therapy for transgender minors.
Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, said the governor had some good points in his address.
“I’m in favor of continued tax reform and workforce development. I agree Oklahoma is in better shape today economically than many other states,” McBride told The Transcript.
“I’m excited about the governor’s desire to make Oklahoma the most business-friendly state in the nation. I, too, want to see a continued focus on energy development, broadband internet expansion, infrastructure buildout and more.”
McBride said he doesn’t support the governor’s move to promote school vouchers.
“I have made no secret, however, that I’m not a fan of education savings accounts that would send public school dollars to private schools,” he said. “If we are going to expand school choice, we are going to have to come up with a solution that does not hurt our existing public schools. We need to keep the great teachers we have in the classroom and be able to recruit more.”
Rep. Jacob Rosencrants, D-Norman, said Stitt needs to run a platform that represents all Oklahomans.
“If this governor truly wishes to be the most business-friendly state in the Union, he needs to stop attacking our schools, stop attacking trans folks, stop cutting the funding of people-serving agencies, stop adding to a state savings account which is nearing $4 billion and begin to invest in all Oklahomans,” he said.
Rosencrants said an education savings account program is a scam designed to push the state closer to privatizing public schools.
“These new-age robber barons will stop at nothing to see these ideas not only catch on here in Oklahoma, but to expand them,” he said. “This governor must continue to fund our public schools, the schools which teach all Oklahomans, and stop the constant attacks.”
Rosencrants said marginalizing certain groups of the community will not bring Oklahomans together and not create a stronger state.
“I’m most pessimistic that this governor wants to fight for the freedoms of Oklahomans, but he is talking out of both sides of his mouth as he continues to ignore folks in marginalized communities, and as he continues to put a target on trans kids and their loved ones, in the name of fear-mongering and politics,” he said.
Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh, called the State of the State predictable, adding it was neither positive nor negative.
“I perceived it as the governor building off the momentum from his goals and objectives from his first term,” Sterling said. “It sounds like he is going to aggressively pursue his education ‘freedoms’ platform when that was the springboard he used to begin his speech.”
Sterling added he supports Stitt’s plan to expand innovation in the classroom and help students reach grade-level benchmarks, but he doesn’t support vouchers or performance-based pay for teachers.
“Where I do take issue with the governor, is his push for Education Savings Accounts – vouchers – and performance-based pay for teachers,” he said. “I have several concerns with these two issues.”
Sterling supports career-tech funding, foster care advancement, and promoting solutions for fatherless families, which Stitt addressed.
“Some positive takeaways would be broadband expansion in rural areas, elimination of the state grocery tax, reducing the state income tax to 3.99%, combating [Environmental Social Governance] in our state, and continuing the battle of reining in the purchase of farmland by illegal Chinese Nationals,” he said.
Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, told The Transcript she does not believe Stitt’s plan will support growth within the state, except among those who already benefit from existing political structures.
“For a leader to set out to be innovative, the State of the State speech was disappointingly predictable in protecting the status quo with little room to grow and adapt to the future,” Boren said.
