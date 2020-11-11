Oklahoma journalists will now have a go-to legal source to help them against entities that challenge requests for transparency, thanks to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press’s launch of the Oklahoma Local Legal Initiative on Tuesday.
The $10 million initiative, a program that expands legal support for local news, was awarded in five states, including Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Colorado.
The winners were announced in January for the two-grant program, and organizational meetings in Oklahoma were originally scheduled to begin in June, Oklahoma Press Association Executive Vice President Mark Thomas said. However, meetings were delayed, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The RCFP hired KatieBeth Gardner as attorney for the Oklahoma Local Legal Initiative. She will provide pro bono legal support to local journalists and news organizations pursuing enterprise and investigative reporting across the state. Gardner joins RCFP from Still She Rises, the first holistic defense office in the country dedicated to the representation of mothers in the criminal and civil legal systems.
“We often find media outlets don’t have the money to tackle government entities who are paying for it all with taxpayers’ funds. We had to have some help from the Reporters Committee from the Freedom of the Press and the Knight Foundation,” Thomas said.
According to a press release, RCFP received submissions from more than 30 states, regions and territories for the initiative, which was launched in 2019 with an investment from the John S. and
James L. Knight Foundation.
“News organizations and journalists across Oklahoma, including journalists who are a part of and covering the dozens of federally recognized tribes in the state, have a clear need for legal assistance,” RCFP legal director Katie Townsend said in a press release. “KatieBeth and the Reporters Committee will now be able to better support these journalists and help ensure they can access public information, attend government proceedings and challenge legal threats that hinder their ability to keep their communities informed.”
Thomas said the grant, which was turned in last October, was a joint application between OPA, the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters, Oklahoma Watch, The Frontier, Freedom of Information Oklahoma, the Society of Professional Journalists, StateImpact Oklahoma, the Public Radio Network and the Native American Journalist Association.
“Like so often, journalists bump up against legal barriers. Maybe that’s public entities or state agencies that refuse to release open records that should be available to the public. Sometimes it’s just needing legal expertise about a particular issues,” said Andy Moore, FOI Oklahoma executive director. “As newsrooms have shrunk in size, as resources have dwindled, this is a huge resource for investigative journalists throughout Oklahoma to have a dedicated attorney to support their efforts.”
Thomas said the organizations are fortunate that Oklahoma was selected, and strategic organizational meetings will begin next week to begin identifying the most common violations of Open Records and Open Meetings acts.
“There are lots of wellmeaning, fully compliant public bodies and elected officials who believe in transparency, and they are to be commended and held up as examples of good governance,” Thomas said. “But there are some that cause a problem for everybody else. Those are the ones we’ll be trying to tackle and effectively change their ways through the courts, if it comes to that.”
Moore said Oklahoma is a state that perpetually struggles with issues surrounding the Open Records and Open Meetings acts.
The groups that applied for the grant all shared an awareness that a legal expert was needed to “help support journalists as they try to report on everything from COVID to criminal justice records and everything else,” Moore said.
Thomas said the groups are looking forward to working with Gardner, who was hired last month.
“Oklahoma is actually in a much better place because, at [OPA], we have a legal services plan where we give advice to members and we defend members if they are sued on certain cases, but we didn’t really have a piece that enabled us to go out and really take an aggressive, offensive action if it was necessary,” Thomas said. “So this provides that remedy for us, and I’m sure it will be used to the fullest.”
Thomas said he is optimistic about the program’s future success and hopes it will not only continue after two years in the current states but expand to others across the U.S., as well.
Moore said he hopes Oklahoma sees the same kind of outcome that other states using the Local Legal Initiative have seen, with attorneys fighting to ensure that government officials uphold open meetings and open records laws.
“I think the need for this kind of legal expertise and backup is obvious every day when we receive the COVID- 19 numbers and the public relies not just on the state of Oklahoma but on our journalism community to be the ones that provide us with accurate information, and their data is only as good as what the state will release,” he said.
Thomas said when the grant was first announced in January, he was pleased that representatives from several public entities told him they were pleased, because the program would help them bolster transparency efforts within their own agencies.
“They see this as a welcome thing that helps reinforce their message, too, that transparency is important and you should follow the law, because if they have members that aren’t following the law, there’s not much they can do about that, but now there is a group that has the funding to come along to try and remedy legally,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.