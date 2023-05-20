As I said in an earlier article, I worked with the legitimately poor years ago. I saw a change in clientele with the introduction of a new housing program which brought the worst type of people out of the woodwork.
I would call them people in greed masquerading as people in need. This immoral quality applies to people in all walks of life, from crooked CEO's to dishonest politicians. This immoral quality explains people like the playground bully who takes lunch money and people with gold fever.
I encountered an example of this type of person a few days ago. A man accosted me wanting a handout. I reached into my pocket, pulled out some money, and handed him $5. He looked beyond the $5 and eyed the $20 I had in my other hand.
He stalked me for half a block trying to convince me to give him that $20 while arguing with me that $5 was not enough and that it was cruel of me not to give him that $20. If he was bigger, he might have tried to fight me. If he had a gun, he might have tried to rob me.
This is what I call greediness being disguised as neediness. This is an example of the type of person Norman is dealing with ... not the typical poor and homeless.
Warren Center
