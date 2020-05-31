As COVID-19 restrictions gradually loosen, Norman liquor store operators and patrons are benefitting from some permanent statewide law changes.
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 1928 into law last week, implementing new options by the Alcoholic Beverage Law Enforcement Commission due to the pandemic. Now Oklahoma liquor stores are becoming acclimated to serving customers through curbside and delivery service.
Kathy Hallren, owner of Joe’s Wine & Spirits in Norman, said curbside service is fairly labor intensive, but her shop does offer it. Hallren said the new law will be good for the sake of convenience, since customers are going to be able to pay for their order online.
“Up until the law was signed, they could not pay online; you had to wait for them to come and run the card in the parking lot,” Hallren said. “We can’t do contactless yet, we don’t have the right reader, but we can do it virtually, as close as we can to contactless.”
Hallren said some people now patronize the store that would not come if Joe’s didn’t offer curbside service.
“We have got people that are coming because we do curbside, and I think some of them are people who had not shopped with us in the past,” Hallren said. “Some are our own customers who have stuck with us because we will do curbside.”
Hallren said her store is not offering delivery, but she has seen an increase in business since the second week of March.
Sullivan Newman, manager of Corkscrew Wine & Spirits, said his store initially saw a 20-30% increase in business at the start of the pandemic.
“I see us just doing regular business from here on out that we did at this time last year,” Newman said.
Newman said Corkscrew will continue to offer the curbside option, though they will not offer delivery service.
“We felt like that was too much of a liability with our guys being out there on the road, and if something were to happen, it could be put onto our business,” Newman said. “So, I don’t think we are going to do that, but curbside pickup I think we will keep doing that because it gives people a sense of security and they have another option rather than coming in the store if they don’t want to.”
The Spirit Shop has also seen an uptick in business over the last few months, said owner Matt Sterr.
“We are up over 100 percent since the pandemic began,” Sterr said. “Obviously, this is because of bar and restaurant closures.”
Sterr said the surge in patronage was sustainable, and his shop adjusted to this and the new laws by hiring new employees, some of whom were previously unemployed due to the pandemic.
Sterr’s store offers both curbside pickup and delivery and will continue these services permanently.
“These are both good for our business as they are convenient for the customer,” Sterr said. “They are also essential in efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic.”
Sterr and his employees implemented a safety regimen. That includes wearing masks, encouraging social distancing with demarcated areas and signage, monitoring employee health, and frequent cleaning of their surfaces and carts with bleach or sanitizer. Employees also wash their hands often while working with the public.
“We’ve done our best to serve everyone well during the pandemic, as I mentioned we have brought on extra staff, and most everyone we’ve had contact with has been supportive and happy with the service they’ve received,” Sterr said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.