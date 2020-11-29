As warm days become fewer, Norman residents may seek enriching activities they can experience safely during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art and The Depot Gallery in Norman have multiple exhibits on display, for those looking to take in some art over the holiday season.
Nancy McClellan, The Depot gallery director, 200 S. Jones Ave., said she hopes the holiday season brings people to the gallery, where the staff has made protocol changes.
“Our ‘Small Works X’ show, which is what we are adding, has always been very popular for Christmas presents,” McClellan said. “We will limit people in the room, enforce social distancing and require masks.”
With free admission, McClellan said the gallery relies on rental of the facility for personal events to bring in a portion of its income, but all rentals have been canceled for the time being, due to health and safety concerns.
The gallery will operate under regular hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3-19. A new exhibit consisting of more than 40 small works in the south gallery room will open Dec. 3. A reception for the exhibit will be hosted from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 6, and Depot members get a 10% discount on purchases.
The new “Small Works X” exhibit features art from seven Oklahoma artists, with works ranging from 6x6 inches up to 16x20 inches.
Both the “Small Works X” and the north gallery exhibit — which has run since October — are available for viewing online through The Depot Gallery website.
Those looking to view art with historical context can visit the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art on the University of Oklahoma’s campus.
The “OK/LA” exhibition, which runs through March 7, features the work of six Oklahomans, including Patrick Blackwell, Joe Goode and Mason Williams, who left the state in the ‘50s for Los Angeles.
Amanda Boehm-Garcia, Fred Jones director of learning and engagement, said the exhibition looks at the group’s collaborative efforts in their work and how their friendship and Oklahoma upbringings influenced their work.
“The Kiowa Agency,” the newest exhibit at the museum, runs until Jan. 17, and highlights six Kiowa artists from 1927 to 1929 who were a part of the OU School of Visual Arts.
Although not enrolled as traditional students, Boehm-Garcia said they worked with Oscar Jacobson, who was the director of the school at that time.
“The student curators really want to take Jacobson out of the equation and really just focus and showcase the six artists and what they were producing,” Boehm-Garcia said.
Boehm-Garcia said the works of the “Kiowa Six” were created during a time when it was difficult for the Kiowa people to practice their traditions.
“They were being told they couldn’t wear traditional clothing, they couldn’t do their dances, but all of the artwork depicts the things, so they were trying to hold onto that as much as they could in a time where they weren’t encouraged to do so, which is fascinating,” Boehm-Garcia said.
Similar to The Depot Gallery, entry is free and masks are required at the Fred Jones museum. Signs are placed around the museum reminding visitors to remain socially distant.
Both exhibits are available for virtual viewing through the museum website, a feature that launched this week.
“It’s a beautiful way to look at the art safely from your home, if you don’t feel safe coming in for health reasons,” Boehm-Garcia said.
Boehm-Garcia encourages visiting the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art or any museum that is open.
“Everyone in this industry has spent a lot of energy to make sure that we can still connect with our audiences, and do so safely both in person and virtually,” Boehm-Garcia said.
The Fred Jones museum, 555 Elm Ave., is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
