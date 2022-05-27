Norman and national economic development experts say the city needs to better position itself for growth by leveraging advantages like the University of Oklahoma and a sizable healthcare system while improving in other areas.
OU ranks in the top 7.9% in total research expenditures, according to the university website. The Norman Regional Healthcare System is one of the last independent health systems in the country. Both companies combined employ more than 18,000 people, according to their respective websites.
In order to attract more jobs like these to the area and further grow the economy, Lawrence McKinney, president and CEO of the Norman Economic Development Coalition, said Norman must embrace economic policy.
He said Norman has shown a trend of low-wage job growth because of a retail anomaly. He said one of the most important qualifiers to being a fit in Norman is determining what an employer’s pay rates are, and retail companies tend to pay lower wages.
McKinney intends to focus on attracting companies that raise Norman’s per capita income, which is currently just under $32,000. To get those companies to choose Norman, McKinney said the city needs to strengthen its pipeline of skilled workers.
McKinney discussed a draft of his five-year plan Wednesday at Embassy Suites as part of a luncheon for local business leaders and experts in economic development.
The plan highlights the intention to advance community infrastructure projects, invest in quality of place and quality of life and focus on targeted corporate recruitment.
The anticipated outcomes of the plan include a creation of 3,000 net jobs by 2026, an increase in population of at least 9,000 new citizens and $200 million in new capital investment.
McKinney said someone recently told him Norman “used to be the place to be,” citing OU and the strong arts scene. In the last 25 years, McKinney said downtown Oklahoma City has invested billions into revitalizing its downtown area, capturing that perception from Norman.
“I’ve been here for a couple of votes that didn’t pass,” McKinney said. “We’re not taking care of stormwater, for instance — I would consider that an essential service. and I’m not political, so I’m not pushing for it, I’m just saying there are things that other communities are doing that we don’t seem to have a grasp on. We’re not all in unison.”
McKinney pointed to stormwater proposals, which were voted down in 2019, as well as a water rate increase in April, which inhibits the ability to expand infrastructure. He also said while getting the community more in unison on public projects that can strengthen the economy is important, Norman has also shown an overreliance on the public sector for economic support, such as a disproportionate share of tax exempt properties.
To better position Norman for growth, McKinney underscored the value in leveraging advantages already in place.
Perhaps the most significant advantage in Norman is OU and the talent pool and employment it provides. The question the NEDC is tasked with solving is how to retain those workers.
Thirty years ago, the top factor for corporate relocation was highway access, according to Area Development Magazine. It is now the availability of skilled talent.
According to the draft of NEDC’s five-year plan, NEDC will hire a director of talent attraction and workforce development to better attract and retain skilled workers, and work with area partners such as Norman Public Schools, the Moore Norman Technology Center and OU to develop a world-class workforce.
Both McKinney and Quint Studer, CEO of Vibrant Community Partners, said a well-trained and equipped workforce begins with prenatal education.
Trends headed in the right direction
As the NEDC looks to address certain lacking components critical to economic growth, it also looks to continue to leverage areas that move them in the right direction.
McKinney announced Wednesday that Norman plans to become the home for a $12 million bioscience incubator. The incubator would be located across from IMMY Labs in University North Park.
The money for the project would come from Norman’s $12 million of Oklahoma City’s $60 million Build Back Better initiative package.
McKinney said Boyd Street ventures capital fund, which invests in OU-affiliated early-stage businesses, is working to raise $25 million for an incubator.
The decision over whether to build the incubator is expected in September.
“Keep your fingers crossed, we may end up with that,” McKinney said.
McKinney also revealed a rendering of the Oklahoma Aviation Academy Wednesday. The academy will have about 2,000 students at capacity, with 500 graduating each year.
“We submitted an ARPA funding request to the governor for $49 million, and we should hear soon on that,” McKinney said. “I feel pretty good based on what I’ve been hearing that that’s going to happen.”
The NEDC expects the academy to be a significant draw for the state.
“There will be companies that locate in the state of Oklahoma because there’s an Aviation Academy here,” McKinney said in March.
As a previous president of the Athens, Georgia Chamber, home of the University of Georgia, McKinney said OU’s future in the Southeastern Conference will bring considerable growth to Norman.
The move to the SEC is expected to boost OU’s enrollment numbers by up to 30%.
“Norman has grown at about a 20% growth rate in the last 30 years,” McKinney said. “You take those numbers and in our next census in 2030, we’re going to grow by about 27,000 people. We’re going to be over 150,000 permanent residents by the year 2030, and we need to be preparing for that in a positive way.”
Studer said in his experience in Pensacola, Florida and other cities around the U.S., one of the more common barriers to progress is the unwillingness to accept change.
He underscored the importance of managing change and how it relates to economic development. The first challenge is defiance.
Studer said pushback is common in most cities, but the question is how to get to compliance.
“You talk about the ‘why,’ and connect the dots with the ‘why’ and find the will,” Studer said. “What barriers are going to get in the way, and how long do we have?”
Finally, Studer said once a community gets used to changes, they become more comfortable with them and eventually rely on them.
“If you can get 65% of the people on the same page, you’re humming,” he said.