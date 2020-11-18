Norman residents looking for a low risk activity to kick off the Christmas season can head to the Norman High School parking lot next month.
The Virtue Center, a local nonprofit focused on providing outpatient addiction and co-existing mental health services, will host their 12th annual Breakfast with Santa event from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 5 in the east parking lot of the high school. The event will be free to the community.
This year required multiple adjustments in the planning process due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Virtue Center Development Director Blossom Crew said. Crew said unlike past years where breakfast was served indoors, it will now be distributed to attendees as they drive through the reverse parade route.
“Breakfast is still being provided by Sodexo, and this year families will stay in their cars to drive-thru and pick up breakfast, then we have also prepared a take home craft activity,” Crews said.
Entertainment in the reverse parade will include stationary floats, performers, Star Wars characters and Ghostbusters. There will also be photo opportunities with Santa Claus in a socially distanced fashion, and children will be able to drop off letters to Santa and participate in an art contest.
Crews said people are in greater need of activities and interaction this year than previous years due to all the time spent at home.
“I think that everybody is searching for ways to make connections aside from Zoom and spread holiday cheer,” Crews said. “2020 has been a rough year, so giving people an opportunity to interact in a safe way is important, and I think everyone is in need of some holiday cheer right now.”
While The Virtue Center receives funding from the United Way of Norman, individual donors and private foundations and some services are reimbursed through state contracts. Crews said there is a gap between what they receive and the cost to provide services, so that is another reason to hold events like Breakfast with Santa.
"We are hoping to hold an online auction that kind of coincides with Breakfast with Santa, but primarily the fundraising of the event is through sponsorships from businesses in the community," Crews said.
Crews said The Virtue Center is looking for community groups, local businesses and nonprofits who want to help spread joy this season. Participants will be given a space in the parking lot to sing, dance, juggle or do anything that could serve as a display.
“We would like for groups to provide a pre-packed treat [such as candy] or a holiday craft activity for attendees,” Crews said. “They are welcome to hand out information about their organization and company swag as well.”
For more information on how to help, email Blossom Crews at bcrews@thevirtuecenter.org or call 405-321-0022.
