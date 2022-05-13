This month’s 2nd Friday Art Walk offers the chance to support mental health awareness.
The Virtue Center will kick off a month-long interactive display Friday evening. Spray paint artist Andy Jacobs will “embellish a car” at 7:30 p.m., and those who have been affected by mental health or have family members who have struggled can write a message. Virtue Center staff and clients will share their stories.
It culminates into a special closing event at next month’s art walk, where the community can smash the car and “let go of any stereotypes or shame associated with addiction or mental health challenges,” the event flier reads.
Erinn Gavaghann, executive director of the Norman Arts Council, said the council recognizes the healing power of the arts. The Smash the Stigma event is part of an awareness campaign for The Virtue Center.
“We encourage everyone to join us and come swing the hammer for yourself or someone you know and participate in this moving display,” said Carol Bauman, Virtue Center building campaign chair.
The Smash the Stigma event is free, but donations will be accepted to further their efforts to fund a new facility.
Artifactory and Sewciety, 106 E. Main St., plans to feature four guest makers — Leslie Arnold of Cookie Creations, Jessilex Makeup, Susan McGregor and retro creations from Made with Love by Danica.
The Depot, 200 S. Jones Ave., will have a closing reception for Jimi Hendrix: In Black and White in the South Room, and a new graphic art exhibit entitled Next Exit by Corey Fuller, professor at Oklahoma Baptist University. Native Spirits wine and live music is also planned for Friday’s art walk.
Magic Sad Agency, 120 E Tonhawa St., will host ceramics, drawing and photographic artist Guineo and multimedia artist Isaac Diaz.
Oklahoma State University professor and artist Liz Roth will showcase Understanding Place: Perspectives Friday at MAINSITE Contemporary Art, 122 E. Main St. Friday will be the debut of the mixed-media exhibition, which is organized as a journey around the world.
It begins with America 101, which explores every state in America, and ends with Roth’s current project to render the rich and varied landscapes of the 40th parallel north, according to the event flier.
“Driving across country for America 101 on small roads, and stopping constantly to look at and consider which landscapes to represent forever changed how I view land,” Roth said in a statement. “I realized I had so much to learn about the many lenses through which I might comprehend a landscape — [between] geomorphology, cultural geography, natural resources, histories of ownership, agriculture and immigration, the list of ways of understanding place was innumerable.”
Okie Baking Co.’s Cookie Cottage, 231 W. Main St., will open Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. Excited Bull Books will have a pop up shop in front of the cottage.
Indie rock fans can head to Opolis, 113 N. Crawford, for one of their final shows before it’s time to close for the summer. The bill includes Helen KelterSkelter, Mad Honey and Glitch.
It’s OSC-Press’s first anniversary since they opened at 315 E Main St. According to the event flier, the company worked with 143 different organizations and businesses in the state, in addition to collaborating with artists on T-shirts and efforts to raise funds for art-based charities and nonprofits.
OSC-Press will have an exhibit featuring a variety of mediums and artists over the last eight years. Sales during the event will benefit further arts programming at the store. A live art auction will commence at 7:30 p.m. Some works start at 25 cents.
Participants may print t-shirts. Eric Piper, the store’s co-owner, said they plan to launch a t-shirt of the month club.
Resonator Institute, 325 E. Main, will feature Tulsa-based ceramic artist Amy Sanders De Melo.
“De Melo’s Invisible Voices is an empowering exploration of, and reaction to, a rare condition she suffers which is causing her to slowly lose her sight. It harnesses the voices of others who endure a similar fate to bring light, compassion, understanding, and enfranchisement to their lives and experiences,” according to the event flier.
Sergio’s Italian Bistro will feature Shawn Proffitt, who has a wide range of styles from country, ‘80s and pop rock. Proffitt is scheduled at the restaurant from 7-9 p.m.
The Sooner Theatre, 101 E. Main St., will have a performance on the rooftop of their awning from their upcoming production of Last Five Years, starring Brandon Adams and Cheyanne Marie, which debuts June 2.
In east downtown at STASH, 412 E. Main St., Cat Miller from OKIECREATIONS will feature an Abstract Agate and Mineral Acrylic Collection Friday. The works are inspired by a collection of rocks and minerals photographed in the store and her own collection.
Miller will be donating a portion of sales to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma in Norman, an organization she said is important to the community and her own family. Her son James is now a little brother in the program following the death of his father in February.
“The last few years of my life have been pretty challenging and I lean on my creativity as a healthy way to cope and express how I feel,” Miller said in a statement. “It fills my soul with joy to create something beautiful that I can share with our community. I believe the world can always use a little more sparkle and I choose to use my sparkle to benefit one of my favorite nonprofit organizations.”
Viewers may observe Miller’s collection at STASH throughout May.