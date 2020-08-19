A decrease in federal funding for crime victims has left many Norman organizations struggling to continue providing services for victims.
The decrease in funding has come at a critical time for some local nonprofits, as the COVID-19 pandemic has elevated the community's need for their services.
The Crime Victims Fund, a federal fund created by the Victims of Crime Act of 1984, serves as a major funding source for victims of crime, and is funded primarily from penalties and fees paid by convicted federal offenders, according to the U.S. Office for Victims of Crime. Many federal and state agencies and programs receive VOCA funding to help provide compensation to crime victims and their families, as well as intervention services.
However, VOCA funds have fluctuated in the last few years as congressional appropriators began diverting money in the fund in 2012 to support other programs that are not authorized under the VOCA statute, according to the National Association of VOCA Assistance Administrators. Also, beginning in 2000, Congress also imposed a cap on the amount of funds that could be obligated the following year, according to the NAVAA.
As a result, several local nonprofits organizations that primarily serve victims of crime received significantly less VOCA funding this year, while also seeing a greater need for their services in the community.
Tara Evans, educational outreach coordinator for Mary Abbott Children’s House, said since March, Mary Abbott has seen a 143% increase in services, and has conducted 286 interviews with children.
“That is way more than what we were seeing last year or even the beginning of the year,” Evans said. “With the funding cuts, that has made it even more difficult because nothing has changed on our end, but there is such a growing need from our community.”
Alexis Lux, chief executive officer for the Center for Children and Families Inc., said CCFI received a 12% cut in VOCA funding while also seeing an increased need for its services in the community.
“When you’re looking at more than 10% (cut in funding), and an increase in everything going up, that’s where those two things don’t line up very well,” Lux said.
Kristy Stewart, executive director for Women’s Resource Center, said many local nonprofits are dependent on each other, and they all struggle if one agency is hit with a significant cut.
“There are a lot of people in Norman that are VOCA funded, so if Mary Abbott House is cut, then that means the people we see that may need a forensic exam can’t get it,” Stewart said. “We are all dependent on and connected to each other through that funding, so when one agency gets cut, it impacts all of us.”
Many organizations point to the COVID-19 pandemic as one cause for the increased need in services.
Travis Humphrey, executive director of Bethesda Inc., said Bethesda saw a 122% increase in services between June 15 and July 15, and the clients they have seen are struggling to overcome stresses brought on by the pandemic.
“I wasn’t anticipating the significant increase in client services to go along with the decrease in funding, so it’s added to the pressure we have as agencies to fill that hole while our services are completely maxed out,” Humphrey said. “...(And) clients are slower in terms of their recovery and their healing and requiring more assistance, because it’s harder to focus on the trauma of sexual abuse while also trying to put food on the table and the stress of if they’re going to have a job next week.”
Evans said Mary Abbott's recent interviews with children have shown increased stress levels among families due to the pandemic.
“With everyone quarantining at home, a lot of these homes aren’t safe places for people to quarantine, especially for children,” Evans said. “When they don’t have the same access to the people in our community that are reporting child abuse and reaching out to authorities and the DHS hotline, it makes a lot more difficult for us to see children.”
However, everyone continues to work hard to continue providing valuable services for the community, Humphrey said, and there’s ways for the community to help support local nonprofits.
In addition to direct donations, Humphrey said the community can help by supporting nonprofit donation campaigns through United Way. Nonprofits are always in need of items like personal protective equipment and paper products, he said.
Evans said while times may be tough, nonprofits like Mary Abbott and others will continue to work to provide for the community.
“We’re all being creative and we have to be so flexible,” Evans said. “These things are changing every single day, and a lot of that means our biggest event of the year is virtual, or we’re trying a lot of small events to see which one is going to get the biggest traction. It’s difficult asking for anything at a time when you know everyone else is in need...We’re just trying everything we can.”
