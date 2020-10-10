Fundraising and supply drive efforts continue by a local group of parents of Norman Public Schools students, with the purpose of providing extra supplies for teachers and classrooms.
Norman Community Advocacy Team and “We Are Norman” created the “Safe Schools for NPS Students, Teachers and Staff” on Sept. 25, and since then, their GoFundMe campaign has raised $2,045. The groups also started a supply drive for items not provided by the district.
“We have been able to fill just under 100 requests in 19 schools for the supply drive,” said Pixie Quigley, founder of NCAT. “We placed our first order for desk shields, we ordered three to begin with and started taking requests from the teachers and we will prioritize them by need.”
Over the past few weeks, NCAT has been talking to local engineers and scientists to design air purifier units that cut clean in a room as opposed to a small area, and the group has also been in frequent correspondence with the district to address questions and concerns surrounding PPE and safety.
“Somewhere communication broke down and many teachers didn’t know that all they had to do was tell their principals what they needed and the principals were supposed to know who supplied what and they would get those items to the teachers,” Quigley said. “We went through all of that with Justin Milner, NPS chief operating officer, he laid it out for us, and we discussed it multiple times [for clarity].
The district provides BioVex cleaning spray, paper towels, hand sanitizer, liquid soap, disposable masks. The principal of each school is responsible for budgeting those items and distributing them upon request by teachers.
Now, NCAT has a shorter list of supplies they are asking for, some of which are hard to find, like Clorox wipes, their number one request and Lysol aerosol spray.
“If someone is shopping at a store and sees they have a pallet of clorox wipes, they post it on Facebook and if it’s available for purchase, volunteers go and buy them, then we deliver them to teachers that need those items,” Quigley said.
Quigley said they have a form for teachers to write down what they need that they can submit to their principal. If they don’t receive what they need, they can contact Milner to get the request fulfilled.
Along with Clorox and Lysol, Quigley said the group has received many thanks from teachers for candy and other comfort food donations.
“Teachers have seemed excited that we are collecting candy and snacks, because everyone likes some chocolate when they are stressed out, so that’s on the list,” Quigley said. “It’s a great time to get candy because there’s a whole aisle of it in stores because [it’s October].
Overall, Quigley said Teachers are relieved to know the district is working with them and there is a system in place for communication with them.
Milner said the district team works hard to keep everyone up to date through their website, however the amount of information on there can be overwhelming, which means details get lost in translation.
On Wednesday at 8 a.m. the Norman Chamber of Commerce will hold their Partners in Education Breakfast Webinar through Zoom with an NPS panel discussion between Dr. Nick Migliorino, superintendent of NPS, Justin Milner, and Holly Nevels, assistant superintendent of personnel services for NPS to keep teachers, faculty and parents up to date on expectations and resources, according to Kelly Arnold, VP of marketing and communications for NCC.
Arnold said questions can be submitted to the chamber through their email at NormanChamber@NormanChamber.com and they can visit NormanChamber.com and register for the event to get a link.
“That is just another opportunity to help share updated information and details with our community,” Milner said. “We have been involved throughout the process of putting together programming and resources to be able to answer questions directly.”
To accommodate anonymous submissions as well as teachers and citizens that can not attend the virtual meeting Wednesday morning, Quigley said questions for the panel can be sent to normanokCAT@gmail.com.
Supplies for the drive can be dropped off at Commonspace Game Cafe from 4 to 9 p.m. and STASH from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. any day of the week.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.